Calcium content:

86 milligrams in 2 cups raw

Plus: Believe it or not, in addition to calcium this cruciferous veggie contains nearly twice the vitamin C of an orange. Research also shows that diets high in cruciferous vegetables like broccoli may be linked to a lower risk of certain types of cancer, including colon and bladder cancer.

Try this recipe: Broccoli Salad with Sesame Dressing and Cashews