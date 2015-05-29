Magnesium: 105 mg in ¼ cup

Other body benefits: Almonds are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that keeps the immune system strong and eyes healthy. They're also packed with protein, which helps fill you up and slim you down, as well as heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids.

Best ways to eat them: Grab a handful for a satisfying snack or sprinkle them over a bed of greens for a more filling salad.

Try this recipe: Honey-Glazed Marcona Almonds