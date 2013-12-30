12 Foods With More Vitamin C Than Oranges
Foods high in vitamin C
If you chug a glass of orange juice every time you start sniffling, you may be onto something. Though studies show that consuming vitamin C can't actually prevent colds, loading up on this nutrient may help slightly shorten the length of time you're sick and reduce the severity of your symptoms. Thing is, a medium-size orange only has 69.7 mg of vitamin C, which is actually less than that of many other common fruits and veggies. To pack the ultimate vitamin C punch and give your diet more variety, fill up on these 12 superfoods.
Chili peppers
A half-cup of chopped or diced chili peppers delivers 107.8 mg of vitamin C. Plus, researchers from the University of Buffalo found that capsaicin, the compound that makes chili peppers hot, may help relieve joint and muscle pain.
Red bell pepper
A cup of chopped red bell pepper contains nearly three times more vitamin C than an orange—190 mg. Red peppers are also a great source of vitamin A, which promotes eye health.
Green bell pepper
A cup of chopped green bell pepper contains less vitamin C than its sweeter sister, but at 120 mg, it's still 200% of your recommended daily allowance. Green bell pepper is also a great source of fiber.
Kale
In addition to twice your recommended daily intake of vitamin A and seven times the recommended amount of vitamin K, a one-cup serving of kale provides 80.4 mg of vitamin C. The nutrition powerhouse also delivers a sizeable dose of minerals and fatty acids.
Broccoli
This cruciferous veggie provides 132 mg of vitamin C plus a punch of filling fiber for just 30 calories per serving. Plus, research shows broccoli may have cancer-preventing properties.
Papaya
Research shows that eating papaya can help clear your sinuses, brighten your skin, and strengthen your bones. A one-cup serving delivers 88.3 mg of vitamin C.
Strawberries
A cup of this superfruit contains 84.7 mg of vitamin C, plus healthy doses of folate and other compounds shown to promote heart health. Another unexpected benefit of strawberries? They may help whiten your teeth naturally.
Cauliflower
Whether you roast it, steam it, or mash it, eating a small head of cauliflower gives you a 127.7 mg dose of vitamin C, plus 5 grams of fiber and 5 grams of protein.
Brussels sprouts
These little cabbages are loaded with cancer-preventing phytonutrients and fiber, not to mention 74.8 mg of vitamin C. If you're usually turned off by their bitter taste, bring out their natural sweetness by roasting them.
Pineapple
In addition to 78.9 mg of vitamin C, pineapple contains bromelain, a digestive enzyme that helps break down food and reduce bloating. Bromelain also acts as a natural anti-inflammatory that can help you recover faster after a tough workout.
Kiwi
One serving of kiwi (about 2 fruits) boasts 137.2 mg of vitamin C. The fuzzy fruit is also rich in potassium and copper.
Mango
Taste the tropics for a 122.3 mg boost of vitamin C. Mango is also a great source of vitamin A, which like vitamin C plays a key role in immunity and additionally keeps your eyes healthy.
