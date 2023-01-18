Thanks to a Flash Sale, the Nutribullet Pro is Under $100 Right Now

Up your smoothie game in the new year, but hurry, because the sale ends January 20.

By
Devan McGuinness
Devan McGuinness is an experienced mom of four who has been a recognized voice in the parenting and lifestyle space for over a decade. Devan is also an award-winning advocate who has been recognized for making a positive impact on the world through social media as the founder of Unspoken Grief.
Published on January 18, 2023

Nutribullet Flash Sale Tout

Health / Tyler Roeland


For many people, getting in enough nutrients is far easier said than done. If you’re struggling to meet the recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables per day—or you just want a quick way to up your daily protein intake—the Nutribullet Pro 900 might just be the game-changer you need. Luckily for us, there's an epic flash sale going on January 18-20 to help make all our healthy smoothie dreams come true.

The popular Nutribullet Pro 900 usually costs $120, but from today until January 20, if you use the code NEWYEARPRO, you'll snag one for 20% off bringing the total down to only $96 for one of the gorgeous matte colors or just $88 for one of the classic metallic varieties. With that kind of deal, it’s the perfect time to scoop up a top-rated personal blender and keep trucking toward your 2023 health goals

Nutribullet Pro 900

Nutribullet

To buy: Nutribullet Pro 900 $88-$96 (originally $120) with code NEWYEARPRO (valid 1/18 - 1/20); nutribullet.com

The Nutribullet Pro is a powerful 900-watt compact blender that is simple and easy to use—seriously, all you need to do is push, twist, and voila! In under a minute, you’ve got a delicious homemade smoothie packed with nutrients. 

Each blender comes with two to-go lids, two 32-ounce cups, two handheld lip rings, and a recipe book to help you find a smoothie or shake recipe that will keep you coming back for more. Bonus points for the easy cleanup, too, because a smoothie is always more enjoyable when it doesn’t take up all our time.

With more than 8,500 reviews and a solid average of 4.4 out of 5 stars, the Nutribullet Pro 900 has received buckets of praise that will get you excited to try it out.

“I make a healthy shake every morning of life. Previously, I would dig out my old-fashioned heavy blender with its hard to clean parts. I 'splurged' on Sunday on the Nutribullet Pro 900 W blender and I am officially in love!” one happy reviewer shares on the brand's website. “Its slim, beautiful enough to leave out on my counter, blends smoothly and so quickly, and is soooo easy to clean!”

nutribullet Pro 900 Pink

Nutribullet

To buy: Nutribullet Pro 900 $88-$96 (originally $120) with code NEWYEARPRO (valid 1/18 - 1/20); nutribullet.com

Another 5-star reviewer on the site says it makes smoothies “so fast and correctly,” and that’s not the only perk. “The ice is blended down right with no big pieces of ice left. So easy to clean. I drink right out of the blender cup with a straw,” the reviewer shares.

We also love that there's a variety of colors to choose from so it can blend into any kitchen. There are nine stunning matte shades or seven classic metallic hues to fit everyone's personal aesthetic.

The 20% off flash sale ends on January 20, so you won’t want to sleep on this one for too long.

