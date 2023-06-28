ER Nurses Rave These Shoes Are ‘Seriously So Comfortable’—Plus More Cushioned Sneakers, Starting at Just $49

If you’re someone spending most of your day on your feet, you’ll need a pair of comfy, supportive shoes. And who better to recommend these than nurses and healthcare workers that spend 12 or more hours running around during a shift? Whether you’re a runner, teacher, healthcare professional, or just going on a long sightseeing vacation, these nurse-recommended sneakers are cushioned, lightweight, and comfortable enough to wear for hours on end. We’ve rounded up the best selections from brands like Hoka, Brooks, Asics, and Adidas that will send your foot pain packing.

Hoka Rincon 3

Zappos

Available in over 10 bright color combinations and two widths, these Hokas are ultra-lightweight, featuring a slim tongue and ventilated mesh upper for breathability. Plus, the shoe is designed with a fulcrum effect to make the transition from heel to toe more comfortable for your feet as you walk around. One happy customer, who’s a travel nurse, shared, “I am always looking for that great shoe. I found [these Hokas] and will buy only this shoe forever.” Another nurse, who declared this pair to be “the best shoes ever,” also noted that these Hokas “keep my feet from hurting” during 12-hour shifts.

To buy: Hoka Rincon 3 $125; zappos.com

Brooks Glycerin 20

Zappos

A unique nitrogen infusion process means that these shoes are soft and lightweight while also responsive and durable. A plush mesh upper is breathable and cushioned, though note that you may want to size up a half size. One nurse with knee issues shared, “I will never buy a different shoe for work or play ever,” while another nurse, who was looking for cushion and comfort, found that “these shoes provided both.” These Brooks kicks come in over 15 colors, and narrow and wide sizes are available in select colorways.

To buy: Brooks Glycerin 20 $160; zappos.com



Adidas Originals Swift Run

Zappos

A molded midsole and foam-cushioned footbed make these lightweight Adidas sneakers comfortable and wearable for hours at a time. The rubber outsole is flexible for a full range of motion, and the textile lining is nice and breathable. One fan “wore them all night as a nurse assistant” and “would recommend” to others, while an emergency room nurse commented that the sneakers “fit perfectly and [are] comfy for my long shifts.” Another ER nurse endorsed these Adidas shoes for their 12-hour shifts, calling them “seriously so comfortable.”

To buy: Adidas Originals Swift Run $75 (was $85); zappos.com



Asics Gel-Venture 8

Zappos

With a durable tractioned sole, these Asics sneakers are great for everywhere from the hiking trail to the office. They’re made with a textile lining and insole, as well as a synthetic outsole. They’re “a repeat buy,” one happy nurse shared: “My shoes are a very important part of my uniform and Asics always delivers.” Plus, another nurse, who regularly works 12-hour shifts, called these shoes, which are currently on sale, “a dream.”

To buy: Asics Gel-Venture 8 starting at $49 (was $70); zappos.com

Altra Olympus 5

Zappos

The durable soles and wide toe box on this pair of Altras impress nurses and runners alike. The sticky rubber outsole helps you navigate wet or slippery surfaces, and balanced cushioning keeps your toes and heels even for long-lasting comfort. These also have a removable footbed if you’d like more room. One nurse, whose feet have almost no arch and a wide toe box, found that “the Olympus 5 has the perfect amount of cushion and wiggle room, making this nurse's feet happy after the end of a long shift!”

To buy: Altra Olympus 5 $180; zappos.com

Sorel Kinetic Breakthrough Day Lace

Zappos

While Sorel may be best known for their snow boots, they’ve proved themselves in the sneaker category, too. These shoes have a shock-absorbing molded midsole, breathable textile lining, and a cushioned footbed for comfort, and they’re also made from recycled materials. One happy nurse, who has worked 12-hour shifts for over 25 years, wrote,”I have worn every type of nursing shoe made and just recently started having nerve pain in my feet…these are my new favorite shoes! They are so lightweight and supportive.” Plus, it doesn’t hurt that they’re currently at the lowest price they’ve been in 30 days.



To buy: Sorel Kinetic Breakthrough Day Lace $94 (was $125); zappos.com

Hoka Arahi 6

Zappos

Made to protect the feet and ankles, these Hokas have a unique stabilizing technology that aims to prevent your ankles from overpronating, or rolling inward excessively. They also have a breathable mesh upper and a pull tab for easy on-and-off, and there are two different width options to choose from. One nurse, who deals with heel issues, works long shifts in these “amazing” shoes, while a school nurse shared that they run around “all day and this shoe is the most comfortable shoe.” Plus, another nurse loved how these stable shoes felt while “running around the unit” during 13-hour shifts—so much so that they bought five pairs.



To buy: Hoka Arahi 6 $140; zappos.com

Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20

Zappos

If you’re dealing with foot or leg soreness, consider this pair of Brooks sneakers. The nitrogen-infused cushioning is plush yet lightweight, and a fitted knit upper contours to your foot. Plus, a pull tab makes it easy to slip these on, while traditional laces help you find the right fit. One pleased nurse, who works 12-hour shifts, found that “These shoes decreased my foot and leg pain. I felt a big difference in support when I first put them on.” And if you need more room in the shoe, the insole is removable. Like the regular Brooks Glycerin 20s, these come in half sizes, though it’s recommended to size up by one half size from your usual.

To buy: Brooks Glycerin StealthFit 20 $160; zappos.com

Asics Gel-Excite 9

Zappos

This classic pair of lace-up sneakers is amply cushioned for a long day on your feet. The tongue and collar are padded for a comfier fit, and there’s a temperature-regulating liner so your feet can breathe. One nurse lauded the “comfort” of these tennis shoes, saying they had ”no pain in back or legs, even after a 12-hour shift!” These sneakers come in several different colors and two widths.

To buy: Asics Gel-Excite 9 starting at $55 (was $75); zappos.com

Altra Lone Peak 7

Zappos

There’s nothing worse than wearing a painful pair of shoes that distract you all day. One nurse found that these Altras are “so comfortable I never think about them,” which is a huge win, whether you’re in healthcare or not. They have a natural foot-shaped toe box for wiggle room, plus a flexible midsole and cushioned footbed for added comfort. And another nurse, who has dealt with plantar fasciitis for “several years,” shared, “This shoe is perfect! Lightweight, easy clean, padded tongue, comfortable width.”

To buy: Altra Lone Peak 7 $150; zappos.com

