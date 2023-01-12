Get Better Sleep This Year With This Deluxe Diffuser Sleep Set That’s 60% Off Right Now

Make sleep a priority in 2023 while saving big.

By Lauren Levy
Published on January 12, 2023

No matter your age or health condition, sleep is crucial to your continued health. Sleep deprivation can also negatively impact your day-to-day life in ways from making you sluggish to selfish according to a study published in the journal PLOS Biology. But researchers found that aromatherapy is “highly effective” in improving sleep problems, including insomnia and anxiety, according to studies on sleep problems and inhalation aromatherapy, published in Medicine. So if making high quality sleep a priority is one of your new year’s resolutions, an aromatherapy diffuser may help—and Nordstrom happens to have this awesome Deluxe Diffuser, Essential Oils and Eye Mask Sleep Set on sale for a massive 60% off right now.

Deluxe Diffuser, Essential Oils & Eye Mask Sleep Set

Nordstrom

To buy: Campo Deluxe Diffuser, Essential Oils & Eye Mask Sleep Set, $70 (was $175); nordstrom.com

In addition to helping improve insomnia and anxiety, researchers found that aroma inhalation had a noted impact on stress, depression, and fatigue—especially when lavender was used. This four-piece Deluxe Set, which is currently $105 off right now, is on sale for the lowest price on record, according to price tracker Honey. Here’s what it comes with:

  • A .17-ounce bottle of sleep essential oil (that includes notes of lavender, palmarosa, and chamomile) 
  • A .17-ounce roll-on bottle of sleep essential oil 
  • Ceramic diffuser that mists the essential oils into the air using ultrasonic vibrations
  • Silk eye mask

To buy: Campo Deluxe Diffuser, Essential Oils & Eye Mask Sleep Set, $70 (was $175); nordstrom.com

The essential oils, both used through aromatherapy and through the roll-on bottle, are cruelty-free, and sulfate-free. They are also free of any synthetic fragrances, synthetic dye, mineral oil, or parabens. The beautifully minimalist diffuser also has as an auto-shutoff and soft LED light that can double as a nightlight. Here's hoping a better night's sleep is soon in your future.

