This Pillow Is Perfect for Side Sleepers—And It’s 50% Off Right Now

Any side sleeper knows the struggle of finding a quality pillow. Normally you end up settling for one that doesn't support your head enough and leaves you with a sore neck in the morning—or if you do find a supportive pillow, most of the time, you end up overheating at night thanks to keeping your face so close to the surface. A good pillow is one of the best investments you can make in getting quality sleep, and I spent plenty of time trying them out to find the right one.

I thought I'd made some headway on my side sleeping problems when I started using the Coop Home Goods Original Loft Pillow. It seemed helpful enough; it provided plenty of support—even if I had to occasionally re-fluff or add more memory foam—but I still wasn't getting the greatest night's sleep. Plus, there was the memory foam smell that took a few days to get rid of.

Enter the Nolah Squishy Pillow. It was perfect right out of the box—no trip through the dryer or adding and removing foam necessary. I've slept on it every night since I got it—without making a single adjustment. Plus, like the rest of Nolah's bamboo bedding, it incorporates lyocell for a cooling experience, which is great news for hot sleepers.

In addition to its Squishy Pillows, I've also had the chance to try the rest of Nolah's line of bamboo bedding—and I was pleased to find that it's all just as perfect for drifting off to sleep with. The Nolah bamboo sheets are incredibly luxurious and cooling thanks to the natural softness and moisture-wicking properties of its 100 percent bamboo design.

Weighted blankets are great for providing comfort and reducing nighttime anxiety, but the only drawback is they can get a little warm. Nolah's weighted blanket is made with a bamboo cover that keeps you cool all night—and its glass microbead filling also keeps you comfortable without heating up.

