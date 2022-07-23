WHO Declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency—Here's What That Means

Monkeypox is now a public health emergency, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Saturday. The designation will allow the agency to take further measures to help curb the spread of the virus.

The decision comes following a June 23 meeting, during which the WHO decided against naming monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern, or PHEIC.

For Saturday's declaration, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus acted as a "tie breaker" after members of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee failed to come to a consensus once again.

"We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little, and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations," Dr. Ghebreyesus said in a statement. "For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern."

Monkeypox is a virus that's related to smallpox, but it's much milder. It has been endemic in Western and Central Africa for nearly 50 years, but the scale of this outbreak is unprecedented. Right now, Dr. Ghebreyesus added, the virus seems to be largely spreading between men who have sex with men, and the majority of new cases are in Europe.

Worldwide, there have been more than 16,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in 74 countries, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In the U.S. alone, there are 2,891 confirmed cases.

Here's what to know about monkeypox's new status as a public health emergency, and what it means for the trajectory of the outbreak.

Declaring Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency

Monkeypox is not a particularly deadly disease—it's rarely fatal, and is self-limiting, which means it can clear up on its own in a matter of weeks. But there are certain advantages for giving the virus a public health emergency distinction, explained David Weber, MD, MPH, distinguished professor of medicine, pediatrics, and epidemiology at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill.

"[Naming a virus a PHEIC] does help mobilize support among all the member nations of the UN for increasing planning, making resources available for combating the illness, building up supplies of drugs and vaccines, and making the public more aware of the nature of the problem," Dr. Weber told Health.

As part of declaring monkeypox a public health emergency, the WHO has made recommendations for countries based on presence of monkeypox cases, modes of transmission, and manufacturing abilities.

In countries experiencing human-to-human transmission of monkeypox, the goal, according to the WHO, is to:

Stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups

Intensify surveillance and public health measures

Strengthen clinical management and infection prevention and control in healthcare settings

Accelerate research of vaccines, treatments, and other tools

Establish travel recommendations to avoid further spread

There are, however, concerns that designating monkeypox a global health emergency could further stigmatize gay and bisexual men, the community that has been most affected by the recent outbreak. Another stipulation of the declaration is to ensure that does not happen.

"It is exceptionally important that the existence of a public health emergency of international concern and the intensification of surveillance and control efforts are not used as a means of coercive surveillance or for imposition of measures that would impede the dignity and human rights of the people affected," Mike Ryan, MD, MPH, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said during a media briefing.

A Version of Monkeypox That's Not Well Understood

Aside from the growing number of monkeypox cases worldwide, there are a number of other factors for this specific monkeypox outbreak that went into the WHO's decision to name it a public health emergency.

The virus's rapid spread—especially to countries that have not typically seen it before—was one deciding factor, Dr. Ghebreyesus said his statement. CDC data shows that the majority of cases are in countries that have not historically reported monkeypox.

The specific monkeypox virus being seen in this outbreak also looks different from the virus that was previously known to cause disease. This strain of monkeypox, though related to the endemic West African monkeypox virus, has a number of mutations, Dr. Weber said. This means that it's unpredictable, compared to what's typically known about the virus.

Though it's unclear how those mutations are affecting the virus, there are a few things that have become apparent in the current outbreak. "This is by far the largest outbreak we've ever seen, and there clearly is sustained human-to-human transmission," Dr. Weber said. "Now, whether it's actually more infectious or it's just spreading in the same mechanisms still needs to be further worked out, but it's clearly different than earlier outbreaks."

Along with increased human-to-human transmission, the symptoms of this monkeypox virus also look slightly different. Monkeypox was previously known to present as fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, and large amounts of monkeypox lesions on the body, according to Dr. Weber.

But "what we're seeing with this outbreak is many people don't have fevers at all," Dr. Weber said. "Many don't have chills or other body symptoms before they develop the rash; [and] the rash, instead of having many lesions, can have only a few lesions on the body or a even a single lesion."

U.S. Response to Monkeypox

In the U.S. specifically, the response to the monkeypox has come under fire in the past weeks, being called "sluggish." Although the first cases of monkeypox were reported in May, it wasn't until late June when the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) increased testing capacity, giving access to monkeypox tests to commercial laboratories.

Now, five commercial lab companies—Aegis Science, Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and Sonic Healthcare—have the ability to test for the disease. As of Monday, the CDC estimates that 80,000 specimens can be tested for monkeypox weekly.

Another pain point: vaccine distribution. Although the U.S. already had vaccines for monkeypox in existence when the outbreak began, there were still delays initially in getting shots into arms.

The U.S. currently has two vaccines that can protect against monkeypox: ACAM2000, an older vaccine initially meant for smallpox but that can also protect against monkeypox; and Jynneos, a newer vaccine that has a lower supply.

Although the U.S. has millions of doses of ACAM 2000 stockpiled in its Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), the vaccine carries adverse risks people with certain health conditions. That makes Jynneos the preferred option, but at first, the U.S. was only able to offer up 56,000 doses when it first started implementing monkeypox prevention strategies.

On July 7, the HHS announced it was making 144,000 Jynneos doses available, with another 2.5 million doses ordered and expected through the end of 2022 and into 2023.

Despite the slower response, the U.S. does have strategies in place to help slow the spread of monkeypox—a luxury that many other places do not have. "Some of these countries have much less access to diagnostics and vaccines, making the outbreak harder to track and harder to stop," Dr. Ghebreyesus said in a July 20 video shared to Twitter.

That brings us back to the necessity of calling monkeypox a public health emergency, so that countries across the globe are encouraged to share information with one another about vaccines, drug treatments, diagnostic techniques, and other strategies so, hopefully, cases don't spike out of control, Dr. Weber said.

"We do need to think of equity as well, and helping countries that don't have as much access as developed countries to therapies and vaccines to be able to obtain those for treating their own populations," Dr. Weber said. "Because ultimately, we want to reduce monkeypox everywhere, because that helps us as well."