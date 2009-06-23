Pregnancy Health Risks, a Healthy Detox Diet, and Why We Eat Junk Food

Crash diets and fad cleanses can harm your heart, we reported this week. But according to some experts, certain types of detox—like Dr. Elson Haas' SNACC program—can actually make you healthier and send your energy levels through the roof. [Forbes]

Health.com
June 23, 2009

  • When it comes to not-so-healthy choices, we've all made our fair share. (We type this as we're scarfing down an enormous cookie after an already filling lunch.) But sometimes it's nice to focus on decisions we've done right. Read what Glamour readers had to say when asked, "When it comes to health, I'm so glad I didn't [Fill in the blank]." [Vitamin G]

  • Somehow we missed the boat on that whole spring cleaning thing, so we could use some tips for cutting the clutter in our home and office. This six-month rule and other easy tips will hopefully help save our sanity—and some cash, as well. [Lemondrop]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up