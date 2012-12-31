Trying to Lose Weight? These Gadgets Will Help





Goal: To reduce salt



The American Heart Association advises eating no more than 1,500 mg of sodium per day—that's less than a teaspoon of salt. "Spices are a great substitute; they add flavor with minimal sodium," says Sarah Krieger, RD, a dietitian based in St. Petersburg, Florida.



Try this: Replace the salt shaker with a spice set, like this one from the MoMA Store ($39; momastore.org).







Goal: To cut sugar



Nix the sweet stuff by swapping sugary drinks for flavored water or seltzer. "It's the best choice if you want something that's thirst-quenching without added calories," Krieger notes.



Try this: Put chunks of fruit or veggies in the bottom compartment of the Zing Anything Aqua Zinger ($26; zinganything.com), then twist to chop them into small pieces, releasing loads of flavor into your H2O.



