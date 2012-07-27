Want to Cut Indoor Air Pollution? Flip On Stove's Exhaust Fan



Getty Images

Do you think the word air pollution means belching smokestacks or a hazy grime on the horizon? Well, pollution can happen inside the home too. One source is gas cooktops or ovens, which can generate air pollution on par with that found outside.

Now a new study suggests that a stove's exhaust fan can do more than just clear up smoky cooking disasters; they really can cut down on indoor air pollution too. Of course the study of seven fan types, which was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, found some were much better than others (although one of the best ones was so loud you couldn't hear a conversation.)

But there's no need to shop for a new pollution-friendly fan (phew!); the researchers say any moderately effective fan will do the trick (and it helps to use the back burners instead of the front).

The key takeaway? You actually have to remember to turn on the fan you have for it to work, and opt for the higher rather than the lower speeds.