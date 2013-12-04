Try This Slow-Cooker Spiced Apple Cider Recipe

I always used to buy the pre-made spices at the grocery store, but then I decided to just made my own spiced apple cider from scratch. You might think this requires more work, but making spiced apple cider in a slow-cooker is so easy. Seriously, this recipe takes less than 5 minutes to prepare!

Plus, slow-cooker spiced apple cider is great for holiday parties and other get-togethers since it makes a jumbo-size batch and the machine keeps it warm, so guests can help themselves throughout the night. And, of course, the smell of spiced apple cider pervading through your home is amazing!

A lot of spiced cider recipes are full of sugar, but this one relies on fresh apple cider for its natural sweetness. Cinnamon, cloves, and allspice combine to give this warm and comforting beverage a spicy flavor that is perfect for the chilly nights of winter. I hope you enjoy this recipe as much as my family and I do!

Ingredients:

1 gallon of apple cider

3 cinnamon sticks

1.5 tsp whole cloves

1 tsp whole allspice

Directions:

In a slow-cooker, combine apple cider and cinnamon sticks. Wrap allspice and cloves in a small piece of cheesecloth and add it to the slow-cooker. Bring the apple cider to a boil and then reduce heat to keep warm.

Makes 8-10 servings

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.