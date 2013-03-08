Top 5 Instagram Photos of the Week

Yes! Here at Health we love to share our day-to-day happenings so we're more than a little obsessed with the picture-sharing social trend known as Instagram.

You can find snapshots of healthy recipes straight from our home kitchens, fitness tips from the gym, new workout shoes we just got in the office, beauty inspiration, grocery store trips, behind-the-scenes action, and an occasional puppy or two!

Here’s a list of our five favorite posts from this week.

1.



"Happy International Women's Day! Celebrate you! #internationalwomensday #healthmagazine"

















2.



"#Dinner time! #Ginger and #garlic marinated #shrimp with #shiitake #mushrooms, baby #kale and #stringbeans, served over #noodles. What are you having?"

















3.



"Happy hump day! It's the middle of the week, so why not give your middle some TLC and try this ab #exercise. #workoutwednesday #healthmagazine"

















4.



"#Health staffer at the @bumbleandbumble salon. So many great products! #hair #healthmagazine"

















5.



"Fuel your Monday with a #protein-packed #breakfast. Scrambled eggs with fat-free cheese and half of a banana with crunchy peanut butter. #healthmagazine"

















We’d love to see your photo adventures, too! Use the hashtag #healthmagazine in your post so we can easily find your photos.

