This Unsettling 30-Second Video Will Make You Rethink Texting Behind the Wheel

[youtube

]



Have you seen this chilling PSA either online or on TV? It's part of the U.S. Department of Transportation's first national advertising campaign, which is meant to fight distracted driving. As part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, law enforcement will be cracking down and issuing tickets in states with bans on cell phone use. The video has more than 1.7 million views so far.

Texting while driving is illegal in 43 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Recent data from the U.S. National Safety Council suggests that cell phone use is involved in 26% of all car crashes.

While the ad depicts a driver sending text messages, distracted driving isn't limited to phone use—it refers to any activity that takes your attention away from driving including eating, talking on the phone, using a GPS system, and putting on makeup. The NHTSA is encouraging people to put down their phones and #justdrive.

And don't forget to pay attention to the other drivers around you who may not be so focused.

Related: Hands-Free Cell Phones Do NOT Make Driving Safer