This March Madness Bracket Full of Cat GIFs Is for Your Health (No, Really)

Yesterday the Sweet 16 match-ups were set in the NCAA college basketball tournament and after a few big upsets, many sports fans' brackets are completely busted. Need a laugh? The White House hopes its own March Madness game will make you smile—and sign up for insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The Obama administration released its "16 Sweetest Reasons to Get Covered" GIF bracket to remind people that Monday, March 31, is the deadline to purchase insurance through Healthcare.gov. If you're uninsured at that time, you'll face a federal tax penalty next year. (You can sign up after that date under special circumstances like a marriage or birth of a child.)

Each reason is accompanied by animated GIF and people can vote for their favorite with the hashtag #GetCoveredNow. The White House is counting on young people to sign up in order to offset the costs of providing care to older Americans. More than 5 million people have already signed up through the federal and state marketplaces, according to the Department of Health & Human Services. The Obama administration's enrollment goal is 6 million.

Without further ado, check out some of the White House's sweetest reasons to get health insurance:

Being uninsured is scary = A cat freaking out

Women can't be charged more than men = Michelle Obama dunking on LeBron James

Because accidents happen = Twerking girl falling off a sink

Birth control is free = A dancing goose

It will give your mom peace of mind = a blissed-out kitten