Spotted! A Celebrity Saving A Life



Getty Images

My friend Jon Small was eating out in Beverly Hills last week when he saw Thomas Haden Church—remember him, from the 1990's TV show Wings, and the movies Sideways and Spider-Man 3?—deliver the Heimlich maneuver and save a stranger's life.

That made me wonder: Could I do the same? Sure, I had taken CPR when my first child was born 9 years ago, but I was officially rusty. So I googled up this handy reminder of what to do when someone is choking.

And then, on the National Institutes of Health site, I found this illustration showing how to do the life-saving Heimlich maneuver on yourself.

It's so worth the 10 seconds it takes to review this right now. As Church just proved, you never know when—or where (he was at Soho House)—you'll have to spring into action to prevent an awful tragedy.