Brightly Colored 'Rainbow Fentanyl' Is Being Used to Target Young Adults, DEA Warns

Officials highlight alarming trend of 'highly addictive' and 'potentially deadly' colorful fentanyl being used to drive addiction among young users.

By
Alyssa Hui
Alyssa Hui
Alyssa Hui

Alyssa Hui is a St. Louis-based health writer and news reporter who specializes in medical research, caregiving, health, and wellness. She has over four years of experience reporting, editing and producing a variety of content across media platforms. Previously, she worked as a TV news reporter at ABC 20 News in Springfield, Illinois. Her reporting and stories appear in Verywell Health, SeniorsMatter, WSUM 91.7 FM Radio, WKOW ABC 27 News and WMTV NBC 15 News. In her spare time, she likes journaling, meditating, working out at the gym, baking, going on long walks and hiking.

health's editorial guidelines
Published on September 29, 2022
Fact checked by
Marley Hall
Ashley Hall
Fact checked by Marley Hall
Marley Hall is a writer and fact-checker specializing in medical and health information. She uses her experience in medical research to ensure content is accurate across multiple Dotdash Meredith brands.
health's fact checking process
Rainbow fentanyl pills on the counter
Photo: DEA

A new rainbow-colored version of the synthetic drug fentanyl is being used to target children and young adults, causing health officials across the nation to issue warnings.

The latest reinvention of the drug— called "rainbow fentanyl"— is made in bright colors and comes in many forms, including pills, powder, and blocks, which is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to increase addiction in kids and young adults, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The agency and its law enforcement partners confiscated brightly colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states in August, according to a warning released by the agency.

Health experts say what makes rainbow fentanyl so dangerous, particularly to young children, is that they look like and can be easily confused with candy or even chalk.

"These are pills or powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes and sizes and it's specifically designed to be appealing to kids and young adults," Paul Christo, MD, associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine, told Health. "Kids often will want to try it orally, they want to taste it or know how to use it, and that's what's so dangerous."

With Halloween right around the corner, here's what you need to know about rainbow fentanyl.

What Is Fentanyl?

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than the drug heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine, the DEA reports. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equivalent to about 10 to 15 grains of table salt, is considered a deadly dose.

Fentanyl is also a prescription drug similar to morphine and is typically used to treat individuals who have severe pain or chronic pain, especially after surgery, the National Institute on Drug Abuse states.

When fentanyl is prescribed by a doctor, it can be given as a shot or a patch that is placed on a person's skin, Dr. Christo explained.

"For example, for chronic pain patients, fentanyl would come in the form of a patch or in the operating room, we use it intravenously for pain relief," he added.

However, when synthetic fentanyl is used and sold illegally as a powder, in eye droppers, nasal sprays or made into pills that look like other prescription opioids, it can often be associated with overdoses.

"Fentanyl in general is dangerous because it's so potent. It's about 80 to 100 times more potent than morphine," Dr. Christo said. "Just a little bit of it ingested in any form, say orally, intravenously, or intranasally can lead to death pretty quickly."

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), rates of overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl increased by more than 56% between 2019 to 2020. Another report by the CDC found overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids such as fentanyl increased from about 57,834 in 2020 to 71,238 in 2021.

How Is Rainbow Fentanyl Different From Traditional Fentanyl?

Rainbow fentanyl is different from existing versions of fentanyl because it can appear in different shapes, sizes, and colors, Joseph Palamar, MPH, PhD, associate professor of Population Health, NYU Langone, told Health.

"Until recently, fentanyl pills have been mainly blue. This was to counterfeit oxycodone, a much weaker opioid," Palamar said. "As of recently, a wider array of colors has become available."

Despite the difference in appearance between rainbow fentanyl and traditional fentanyl, experts say encountering the drug in any form could be dangerous. In fact, the DEA has said that without laboratory testing, there's no way to know exactly how much fentanyl is being concentrated in the pills or powders that are now turning up in different colors or sizes.

"Without knowing exactly the dose that [individuals are] consuming—because we don't really know how much fentanyl is packed into a small tablet or brick that looks like chalk or candy— I would assume that it's going to be lethal," Dr. Christo said. "I would have everyone assume that."

Tips for Parents As Halloween Approaches

Palamar said the drug can resemble kids candy, for example, Sweetarts. In some cases, there could be a possibility that someone who uses fentanyl leaves it out, allowing the drugs to be within the reach of children who then mistake it for candy.

"I'd think the biggest risk is when a kid has a parent or someone else in the house who uses fentanyl," Palamar explained. "If a mother or brother leaves these pills around then indeed a kid in the home might think they're candy. I'm assuming these pills aren't sweet, so I hope that if a kid does take a taste of one he'll spit it right out."

While there have also been concerns that kids and young adults may be exposed to rainbow fentanyl during school or events like Halloween, Palamar shared it may be unlikely since the pills cost money.

"Even if some of these pills cost as little as a few dollars each, these probably aren't something someone would buy as a joke to give to unsuspecting kids on Halloween. At least I hope not," Palamar said. "It's unlikely, but this doesn't mean that this isn't possible."

While experts suspect that drug traffickers are not putting fentanyl into Halloween candy itself, parents should still be vigilant, aware, and educated about the drug, what it looks like and what to do if they spot it.

"Parents and kids alike need to be educated about fentanyl. Parents will likely feel better if they get their kids to agree not to eat any candy until the parent inspects it," Palamar said. "Likewise, parents can warn their kids not to eat any candy that looks like the fentanyl pills in the news reports."

Beyond educating yourself and your children about rainbow fentanyl and inspecting any candy your child plans to consume this Halloween, parents can also utilize a fentanyl test strip to detect fentanyl when concerns arise. Test strips may be available through your local public health department.

"If you see one of these tablets, you can scrape off some of that tablet into a container, add water and then add a fentanyl test strip," Dr. Christo said. "The test strip will tell you whether fentanyl is contained in that drug."

If you think you have encountered fentanyl in any form, you should not touch, handle or ingest it and should call the police immediately.

People who might have consumed fentanyl should seek medical attention right away. The CDC states Naloxone, the medication under the brand name Narcan, can help someone restore their normal breathing within two to three minutes in someone who has overdosed.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
opioid drugs , Opioid epidemic .Opioid Pills. Drug abuse Concept. Syringe preparation spoon and prepared the heroin. Stop the use of drugs.
Opioid Drugs: A List of Common Prescription and Street Drugs, According to Experts
Paramedics taking patient on stretcher from ambulance to hospital
What Are Nitazenes? Synthetic Opioids Linked to Rise in Deadly Overdoses
Close-up of four diverse teenagers sit in a row looking at their cellphones.
Cooking Chicken in NyQuil Is a 'Recipe for Danger' FDA Warns, Citing TikTok Video
Monkeypox virus
First U.S. Monkeypox Death Confirmed in Los Angeles—Here's How the Disease Can Be Fatal
cannibis-pot-marijuana
Pros and Cons of Weed—11 Possible Effects on Your Health
Father wiping toddler daughters nose
Enterovirus D68 on the Rise Among Children, Says CDC Advisory
Young woman with no hair from cancer treatment is running
Cancer Among Those Under 50 Is Rising Dramatically—Study Examines Causes and Risk Factors
Boy toddler trying to choose a toy to play with
Button Batteries Are Sending More Children to the ER—Here's How to Keep Kids Safe
Opioid-Side-Effects-GettyImages-596702517
Opioid Side Effects: The Immediate and Long-Term Impact of These Potent Drugs on the Body
Toddler eating pills off of drawer surrounded by bed and toys
Melatonin Overdose Symptoms in Children
caffeine-pills-coffee
What Are Caffeine Pills—and Are They Safe?
The San Pedro High School Pride Club, Fem Fellowship, and Pirate Dancers participated in a silent parade and a Break the Silence Rally on campus in San Pedro on Friday, April 22, 2022
How Anti-LGBTQIA+ Legislation Harms Youth Mental Health
antibiotics-pills-prescription-bottle-medication
Facts You Didn't Know About the Opioid Abuse Epidemic
Mixed Race Family Having Fun At The Kids Park
Monkeypox in Children: What Parents Need To Know About the Risks
A child receives a dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine at an event launching school vaccinations in Los Angeles, California on November 5, 2021
CDC Recommends COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5—Here's When Shots Could Go in Little Arms
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 at the Brooklyn Children's Museum vaccination site, serving children six months to 5-Years old, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, June 23, 2022. Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old were authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday, a welcome relief to parents of the last age group to become eligible for shots.
COVID-19 Boosters Are Being Updated To Target Omicron Subvariants—Here's Why