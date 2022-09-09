New York Declares State of Emergency Over Growing Polio Concerns

The move will help expand access to the polio vaccine for unvaccinated New Yorkers.

By
Amber Brenza, CPT
Amber Brenza photo
Amber Brenza, CPT
Amber is the Associate Editorial Director overseeing news content for Health, ensuring that readers stay up-to-date on trending topics like COVID-19, as well as the most recent research in the health and wellness space.
health's editorial guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022
Fact checked by
Marley Hall
Ashley Hall
Fact checked by Marley Hall
Marley Hall is a writer and fact-checker specializing in medical and health information. She uses her experience in medical research to ensure content is accurate across multiple Dotdash Meredith brands.
health's fact checking process
Mature doctor talking to senior man before applying vaccine - wearing face mask
Photo: Getty Images

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency Friday, after poliovirus was detected most recently in wastewater samples from Nassau County.

The executive order is meant to increase the availability of resources to protect against the disease—namely by expanding the network of healthcare providers able to administer vaccines, which should allow more people to get vaccinated.

"On polio, we simply cannot roll the dice," State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett, MD, MPH, said in a press release. "If you or your child are unvaccinated or not up to date on your vaccinations, the risk of paralytic disease is real. I urge New Yorkers to not accept any risk at all."

The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) first identified a case of paralytic polio in July in a Rockland County resident. The case launched an investigation into the wastewater in surrounding communities—since people can shed poliovirus in their stool—and additional poliovirus samples were collected from Rockland, Orange, and Sullivan counties, as well as New York City, and now Nassau County.

In Nassau—now the fifth area in New York to have poliovirus detected in the wastewater—the sample was genetically linked to the case of paralytic polio in Rockland County, suggesting community spread.

According to the NYSDOH, all of the reported samples are considered "samples of concern," meaning they are types of poliovirus able to infect and potentially cause paralysis in humans.

An Executive Order to Increase Immunization Efforts

Governor Hochul's declaration of a state disaster emergency will help to increase the availability of resources to help protect New Yorkers from poliovirus.

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, and other EMS workers will be able to administer the polio vaccine, along with other healthcare professionals including midwives, and pharmacists. Physicians and certified nurse practitioners will also be able to issue non-specific standing orders for vaccines.

The executive order also requires healthcare providers to send polio vaccination data to the NYSDOH, so the state can focus vaccination efforts where they're needed and track community protection levels.

The state of emergency is set to expire on October 9.

All Unvaccinated New Yorkers Urged to Get Polio Vaccine ASAP

New York State health officials are once again urging all unvaccinated New Yorkers as young as 2 months old to get vaccinated right away. People who are pregnant and people who did not previously complete their polio vaccine series should also get immunized.

People who are unvaccinated, the NYSDOH said, are at the highest risk of contracting paralytic polio. The inactivated polio vaccine (IPV)—the only polio vaccine available in the U.S.—offers 99–100% of people protection after all recommended doses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following polio vaccine schedules:

  • Children should get four doses of the IPV: one at 2 months, one at 4 months, one between 6–18 months, and one between 4–6 years old.
  • People older than 4 years old, or people unsure if they've been vaccinated should receive three doses.
  • Adults who have been incompletely vaccinated and need their remaining vaccines should receive them regardless of the time between doses.

The NYSDOH is also recommending certain vaccinated New Yorkers receive a lifetime booster dose of IPV, including:

  • Individuals who will or may have close contact with someone known or suspected to have poliovirus.
  • Healthcare providers in areas where poliovirus has been detected, or who might handle poliovirus specimens.
  • Individuals who are exposed to wastewater through their occupation.

Poliovirus is largely preventable, and vaccines for polio are safe and effective.

"Do not wait to vaccinate," Dr. Bassett said. "If you are unsure of you or your families' vaccination status, contact a healthcare provider, clinic, or local county health department to make sure you and your loved ones receive all recommended doses."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Man Preparing Vaccine
Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
Electron Micrograph Of The Poliovirus. Poliovirus Is A Species Of Enterovirus, Which Is A Genus In The Family Of Picornaviridae, And Is An Rna Virus. (Photo By BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images)
Vaccine-Derived Polio: What to Know After 1st Case in Nearly a Decade Identified in New York
Getty, covid booster
New Covid Boosters Were Released Before Human Testing—But Experts Say They're Still Safe
woman on hospital bed
Advanced Stage Cervical Cancer Is on the Rise. Here Are the Signs and Symptoms to Know
A man waits in line to recieve the Monkeypox vaccine before the opening of a new mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on July 17, 2022, in New York City. - New York, on the US East Coast, has already either administered or scheduled 21,500 vaccines and hopes to speed up the process, promising more than 30,000 jabs for the whole state. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)
There Are More Monkeypox Vaccines—But Immunocompromised People May Still Be at Risk
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) Gabriela Solis prepares a dose of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine at an L.A. County vaccination site in East Los Angeles on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles County reported 683 monkeypox cases as of August 9th, double the amount of cases from ten days earlier. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on August 1st over the monkeypox outbreak which continues to grow globally. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
What to Know About Monkeypox Vaccine Side Effects—Even With a Lower Dose
monkeypox
U.S. Declares Monkeypox a Public Health Emergency—Here's What That Means
A close up shot of a vaccination procedure.
When Can More People Get a Second COVID Booster?
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: U.S. President Joe Biden addresses the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade June 24, 2022 in Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, DC. The Court's decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Biden Acts To Protect Abortion and Reproductive Rights With Executive Order
CASTRO VALLEY, CA - DECEMBER 31: The hand of Alameda County Superintendent of Schools, L. K. Monroe, grabs boxes of COVID-19 at-home testing kits while passing them to families before school starts next week at Canyon Middle School in Castro Valley, Calif. on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. (Brontë Wittpenn/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
FDA Now Recommends Taking Up to 3 At-Home COVID Tests to Confirm Negative Result
A close up shot of a vaccination procedure.
Who Can—And Should—Get the Monkeypox Vaccine?
Kyle Planck, 26, who has recovered from monkeypox, shows Tecovirimat capsules, which is used for monkeypox treatment, during an interview in New York on July 19, 2022. - I don't want anyone to have to go through what I went through just cured of monkeypox, which gave him "the worst pain of his life" despite rapid treatment, Planck, 26, regrets the lack of response from health authorities when the epidemic appeared in the US. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
TPOXX Is the Only Treatment Available for Monkeypox—Here's What To Know
State-of-Emergency-for-COVID-GettyImages-151814948
State of Emergency for COVID: Why Officials Are Using the Declaration to Address Rising Infections
Novavax-Files-for-FDA-to-Authorize-Their-COVID-19-Vaccine-Here's-What-to-Know-AdobeStock_476294316_Editorial_Use_Only
FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine
A child receives a dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine at an event launching school vaccinations in Los Angeles, California on November 5, 2021
CDC Recommends COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5—Here's When Shots Could Go in Little Arms
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 29: A fan is swabbed at the COVID-19 testing site prior to opening night of the Tomlin UNITED Tour on March 29, 2022 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
CDC Updates COVID Guidelines to 'Streamline' Quarantine and Testing Recommendations