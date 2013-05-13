It's National Women's Checkup Day so Schedule That Doctor's Appointment!

If you're like us, you can barely find time to get to the doctor's office when you're sick, much less when you're feeling perfectly healthy. But here's your excuse to finally make that appointment--today is National Women's Checkup Day, which aims to encourage women to visit health care professionals to receive checkups and have recommended screening tests.

So what's the big deal? Well there a ton of serious conditions that don't necessarily cause any symptoms, like heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and other conditions. Getting recommended screening tests can pick up on these early, when they are much more treatable.

While getting every medical test in the book is NOT recommended--unnecessary tests can be stressful, lead to false positive, or even unnecessary biopsies and treatments--you should get the tests that are right for you based on your age and risk factors. Not sure what those are? Check out the 10 Medical Test Every Woman Needs This Year for more details.

Take the pledge, and make a trip to your doctor's office this May.

