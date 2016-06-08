We're Already Obsessed With These New Healthy Emojis

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that emojis are having a major moment. So when Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit that approves the cute little symbols on your mobile devices, announced the release of 72 new emojis later this month, we couldn’t help but get excited. The icing on the cake? There are a handful of clever icons sure to help us express our health and fitness obsessions via text. Here, three of our favorites guaranteed to come in handy.

Avocado

Because it's appropriate in so many scenarios. Toast, guac, pesto, face masks, brownies, pudding—is there anything the humble fruit can't do?

Sneezing face

Illustration: Emojipedia/Youtube

Feeling under the weather? This little guy will let you spread the word that you're sick without spreading your germs.

First place medal

Illustration: Emojipedia/Youtube

When you want to send a totally valid humble brag about crushing your PR, the gold medal emoji is just what you need.

Check out the rest of the 69 new emojis in this video from Unicode.

While the emojis will be available to Apple, Google, and other vendors on June 21, they may not be available on your phone until later, Fortune reports. In any case, texting is about to get a lot more fun.