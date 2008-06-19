Medical Mistakes: Foul-Ups That Should Never Happen

“Never events” are mistakes the National Quality Forum says should never happen during a patient’s hospital stay. The NQF calls these events “serious, largely preventable, and of concern to both the public and health-care providers.”

Starting in October 2008, Medicare and some private insurers will no longer pay for additional costs associated with these “never events”—many experts believe this will give the (financial) incentive needed for hospitals to clean up their acts.

Artificial insemination with the wrong donor sperm or donor egg

Leaving a foreign object (such as a sponge or medical instrument) in a patient after surgery

Patients disappearing from a room or hospital during treatment

Medication errors (e.g., errors involving wrong drug, wrong dose, wrong patient, wrong time, wrong rate, wrong preparation or wrong route of administration) resulting in death or disability

Administering incompatible blood or blood products

Death/disability associated with electric shock or elective cardioversion (used to restore an abnormal heart rhythm back to a normal one)

Falling while being cared for in a health-care facility

Surgery performed on the wrong body part

Surgery performed on the wrong patient

Wrong surgical procedure performed on a patient

Death during or after surgery in a healthy patient

Death or disability associated with the use of contaminated drugs or devices

Death or disability associated with malfunctioning equipment or equipment used other than as it is intended

Death or disability associated with gas embolism, or gas bubbles in the bloodstream getting lodged in the heart, stopping blood from flowing

Infant discharged to the wrong person

Patient suicide, or attempted suicide

Maternal death/disability associated with labor or delivery in a low-risk pregnancy

Death/disability associated with hypoglycemia (the onset of which occurs while the patient is in a health-care facility)

Death/disability after hyperbilirubinemia (or jaundice) isn’t identified in newborns

Developing bedsores (or pressure ulcers) after admission to a health-care facility

Death/disability due to spinal manipulative therapy (treatments for low back pain)

Receiving the wrong gas or a contaminated substance from a line intended for oxygen or other gas

Being burned from any source while in a health-care facility

Death/disability associated with the use of restraints or a bed rail during a stay in a health-care facility

Any instance of care ordered by or provided by someone impersonating a physician, nurse, pharmacist, or other health-care provider

Abduction of a patient of any age

Sexual assault on a patient within or on the ground of the health-care facility

Death or injury of a patient or staff member resulting from a physical assault that occurs within or on the grounds of the health-care facility

By Kimberly Holland

