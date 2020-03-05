Lizzo Just Called Out TikTok For Taking Down Videos of Her in a Bathing Suit

Image zoom Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

I didn't think it was possible for my affection for Lizzo to grow any deeper—then she called out TikTok for taking down videos of herself in a bathing suit while continuing to let videos of other women in bathing suits remain on the platform. The best part? She called out TikTok on TikTok.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter posted a hilarious video that spelled out the problem for her 3.4 million followers. "Tiktok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits. But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why?" she wrote. (PS: She's lip-synching the words "I know" throughout the video—a popular Tik Tok format.) She finishes out with: "Tiktok... we need to talk."

And Lizzo isn't the only one who found TikTok's swimsuit-policing problematic—tons of fans commented on the singer's video to share their support. "It's so disheartening when TikTok picks favorites and discriminates... it happens to me I can't imagine how much more it happens to others," one user wrote. Another added, "IT happens to me too!!! CURVY GIRL PROBLEMS," while someone else even called out others on the app whose bikini videos remain up: "Charlie [sic] in a bathing suit dancing was right below this video," they wrote.

The "Charli" that user is talking about is 15-year-old TikTok celebrity Charli D'Amelio—and a quick look at her profile shows that TikTok does in fact allow videos of girls in swimsuits on their platform. D'Amelio (who had 33.1 million followers on the platform) currently has loads of videos on her page that feature her dancing in a bathing suit.

While it's not totally clear why Lizzo's bathing suit vids have been taken down, TikTok has made public its Community Guidelines, which state that "sexually explicit or gratifying content" is not allowed on the platform. According to the guidelines, "content that shows human genitalia, female nipples, or buttocks" is not permitted. That said, the guidelines don't explain why videos showing Charli D'Amelio in a bathing suit are allowed on the platform—while Lizzo's videos aren't.

