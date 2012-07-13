Want to Make Him Jealous? Have Lunch

July 13, 2012


Breaking bread with an ex is apparently likely to stir up your partner's jealousy more than any other activity, including trading emails, talking on the phone, or grabbing a cup of coffee. (Though probably not as much as actually sleeping with an ex, but that goes without saying.)

The finding is from a study of 52 men and 27 women published in the journal PLoS One, and both men and women said that sharing a meal was particularly likely to spark the ire of the green-eyed monster. (And just for the record, most people found that talking on the phone was more jealousy-inducing than if their partner traded email with an ex.)

So what's so sexy about food? While there's a dating service called "It's Just Lunch"—based on the premise that lunch is a setting relatively free of sexual overtones—apparently more people are imagining the scene from 9 1/2 weeks in which Mickey Rourke and Kim Basinger smear food all over their bodies, and well, you know.

How about you: Would you be more jealous if your partner had lunch with an ex as opposed to say, coffee?

