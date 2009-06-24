How to Ask for a Favor, More Moms Smoking Pot, and No Love for Ugly Babies

New research shows that people respond more favorably to favors if they're directed at the right ear rather than the left. We'll remember that when asking our boss for those days off next week. [Lemondrop]
- A woman lost 410 pounds and made it to Today this week to talk about her success, but this blogger thinks the show's producers turned her accomplishment into a sideshow. Is this part of a larger trend, in which television networks exploit and sensationalize overweight and obese people? [That's Fit]
- It's not just for rebellious teens anymore: A new survey found that more than half of women ages 25 to 60 admit to using marijuana more than 10 times a year. Here's an interview with two soccer moms who light up regularly. Health.com's own bipolar mom blogger received a lot of criticism for her similar style of self-medication—are these women any better or worse? [MomLogic]
- Our favorite neurosurgeon, Sanjay Gupta, MD, has a birthday coming up—and he's using the big day to motivate himself (and his followers on Twitter) to shape up with a four-months-to-fitness initiative. [CNN]
- Health.com staffers only have cute babies. A good thing, apparently, because it turns out that even moms have a harder time loving abnormal-looking tots. [Time]