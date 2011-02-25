Why You're Hungrier When It's Cold Out, Hot Flashes May Protect Your Heart, and Strange Home Remedies That Really Work

Health.com
February 25, 2011

  • Forget the dreadmill—we’re all about exercise that’s fun. That’s why, if you can find a gym near you offering classes, trampolines might just be the best workout ever. [FitSugar]

  • Evidence is mounting that your cell phone may not be so fantastic for your noggin. Here are 5 easy ways to reduce your exposure. [TIME Healthland]

  • Some healthy-minded parents will stop at nothing to make sure their children are chock-full of crucial nutrients, organic produce, and only does-a-body-good treats—including sacrificing their own healthy diets. [DailySpark]

  • If your cold-weather cravings tend toward the finger-licking, find some southern comfort in these healthy barbeque substitutes. [Fox News iMag]

  • Which home remedies do you swear by and which are just duds? These 6 strange DIY cures—surprisingly—can really work! [Vitamin G]

  • To anyone going through menopause, hot flashes can seem more like cruel and unusual torture than a natural part of aging. But don’t condemn those night sweats just yet. New research suggests hot flashes may actually offer some protection for your ticker! [CNN]

