Hilaria Baldwin Shares Honest Full-Body Selfie One Day After Giving Birth

Just 24 hours after giving birth this week, Hilaria Baldwin snapped a selfie in the hospital bathroom mirror, wearing only her bra and underwear. The yoga star’s goal? To show what a woman’s postpartum body actually looks like.

“It always makes me a bit nervous to do something like this,” the 32-year-old mom of three wrote on Instagram, “but I feel that in the age of such strong body shaming, I want to do all that I can to normalize a real body and promote healthy self image.”

This isn’t the first time Baldwin has stripped down to document the physical effects of childbirth. In the weeks after her son Rafael was born last year, she posted a series of bellygrams (#ShrinkingBaldwinBabyBump) to show how a mother’s body returns slowly.

It doesn’t happen right away for anybody, not even supermodels. By six weeks postpartum, most new moms lose about half their pregnancy weight, per the National Institutes of Health. Ideally the rest of the pounds melt away with a healthy eating plan and fitness routine.

Baldwin brought up this longer-term goal at the end of her latest Instagram post: “I am a firm believer in how a good diet and the right balance of exercise make us happy, healthy, and strong,” she wrote. We love that Baldwin is promoting getting fit in a healthy way, even if it takes time.