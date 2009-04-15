Health.com Nominated for Webby Award



WEDNESDAY, April 15, 2008 (Health.com) — Health.com, which is a Time Inc. online health and wellness destination, has been nominated for a 2009 Webby Award—the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet. The nomination includes a People's Voice component, for which web users can vote for their favorite sites.

Here at Health, we strive to provide easy, real-life ways to live a happier and healthier life through the Health.com web site, Health magazine, newsletters, as well as on Facebook and Twitter. We’re honored to be recognized with a Webby nomination in the same category as other great sites including WebMD.com, Livestrong.com, TakeCareDownThere.org, and Drugs.com.

This is especially good news since Health.com is still less than one year old. The 12th Annual Webby Awards received nearly 10,000 entries from over 60 countries and all 50 states and generated over 750 million media impressions worldwide.

Established in 1996, the Webbys are presented by The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, a 550-member body of leading web experts, business figures, luminaries, visionaries and creative celebrities. The Academy includes members such as musicians Beck and David Bowie, Internet inventor Vint Cerf, political columnist Arianna Huffington, Real Networks CEO Rob Glaser, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, and Virgin Atlantic Chairman and Founder Richard Branson. Members also include writers and editors from publications such as The New York Times, Wired, Details, Fast Company, Elle, The Los Angeles Times, Vibe, and WallPaper.