Send Us Your Health Questions!



Corbis

Alright, ladies (and men). We want to hear your health concerns! In the comments section, post your questions, complaints, and any health-related worries that keep you up at night...whatever's on your mind. Maybe it's that you're sick of dealing with healthcare bills, or maybe you've been having a hard time finding a good doctor.

Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is visiting the Health offices next week, so let us know your thoughts while there's still time.

Here are a few questions we're thinking about:

"I'm so tired of hearing about people dying of breast cancer--and I'm scared for my own health. What are we doing about finding a cure?"

"My doctor keeps sending me to get expensive tests that my insurance doesn't cover. What do I do?"

"Why aren't my allergy treatments covered by insurance?"

"My healthcare company wants to stop my therapy visits. Why would they do that?"

No questions are out of bounds!