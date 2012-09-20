Send Us Your Health Questions!

Kate Lowenstein
September 20, 2012


Corbis

Alright, ladies (and men). We want to hear your health concerns! In the comments section, post your questions, complaints, and any health-related worries that keep you up at night...whatever's on your mind. Maybe it's that you're sick of dealing with healthcare bills, or maybe you've been having a hard time finding a good doctor.

Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius is visiting the Health offices next week, so let us know your thoughts while there's still time.

Here are a few questions we're thinking about:

"I'm so tired of hearing about people dying of breast cancer--and I'm scared for my own health. What are we doing about finding a cure?"

"My doctor keeps sending me to get expensive tests that my insurance doesn't cover. What do I do?"

"Why aren't my allergy treatments covered by insurance?"

"My healthcare company wants to stop my therapy visits. Why would they do that?"

No questions are out of bounds!

