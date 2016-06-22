How One Amazing Dad’s Tattoo Is Raising Awareness for Childhood Cancers

Josh Marshall’s tattoo is going viral for a really good reason. After shaving his head in solidarity with his 8-year-old son who is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, Marshall got a horseshoe-shaped scar tattooed above his right ear that looks just like the one Gabriel has from surgery. ABC news reports that Marshall said to Gabriel, "If people want to stare at you, then they can stare at both of us."

Marshall decided to shave his head at an event put on by the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, an organization that funds research aimed at curing childhood cancers. These head-shaving events are actually one of St. Baldrick’s most popular services, where volunteers chop it all off to raise both awareness and money for kids with cancer.

To celebrate men who shave their heads to support their own kids, the organization created the #BestBaldDad Father’s Day contest; and with more than 5,000 much-deserved votes, Marshall won first place this year.

In his photo submission (above), the #BestBaldDad winner wrote, “Me and my son at this year's St. Baldrick's event in Wichita, Kansas. Got my son's scar tattooed to help his self confidence.”

If you'd like to learn more about the St. Baldrick's Foundation, check out their site for information about how you can get involved.