FDA Panel Recommends COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 5—Here's When Shots Could Go in Little Arms

Parents' long wait for little kids' COVID-19 vaccines may soon be over. On Wednesday, a panel advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted unanimously to recommend two different vaccines for infants and young children up to age five, a population of roughly 19 million kids.

In two separate votes, the 21-member panel agreed that the benefits of Moderna's two-dose series and Pfizer-BioNTech's three-dose regimen outweigh the risks. If the FDA accepts the panel's recommendations, the COVID-19 vaccines could soon be approved for emergency use in young children.

"I think the FDA is going to give both of them a green light," William Schaffner, MD, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, told Health.

However, a few steps remain before shots will be ready for little arms.

Next, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) must weigh in. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is slated to meet on Friday and Saturday (June 17 and 18). That group consists of medical and public health experts who make recommendations for vaccine use in the U.S. The CDC then will decide whether to accept the ACIP's recommendations.

Assuming there are no hold-ups, the vaccines could be ready to be given to children as early as Tuesday, June 21. (Monday, June 20, is a federal holiday, which may pose a small delay in the administration of shots, Dr. Schaffner pointed out.)

A decision on vaccines for this age group has been a long time coming. Many parents have been anxiously awaiting the day that a COVID-19 vaccine would be available for young children. If CDC recommends these vaccines, children under 5 would be the last group to become eligible for COVID shots.

Here's what to know about the vaccines, their possible side effects, and where to get them.

What Are the COVID-19 Vaccine Options for Children Under Age 5?

To date, there haven't been any COVID-19 vaccines for these youngest of Americans. But that could soon change. Based on their safety and efficacy in infants and young children, the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted Wednesday to recommend emergency use of vaccines from both Moderna and Pfizer.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and children six months through five years of age consists of two shots given four weeks apart. Each dose is a quarter of what is given to an adult.

Pfizer's vaccine for infants and children six months through 4 years of age is a three-shot series. Children would get the first two doses three weeks apart. A third dose would be given after two months. Each dose is one-tenth of the adult dose.

How Effective Are the Vaccines?

Evidence from clinical trials of the two vaccines show that the kids' COVID-19 vaccines are effective in priming the body to fight the infection.

"What we saw from both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines is that they are able to produce antibody responses that are similar to the antibody responses that we saw in adults," Jennifer Nayak, MD, associate professor of pediatric infectious disease at the University of Rochester Medical Center, told Health.

While children's risk of severe disease from COVID-19 is less than that of adults, they're not immune to the virus. "In the height of the Omicron wave, we still saw a lot of children who were being hospitalized," Dr. Nayak said. "And the vaccines are the best protection that we have against that."

That doesn't mean kids who are vaccinated won't catch COVID at all. Like in adults, the amount of protection these vaccines provide has waned over time as new variants and subvariants of the disease have emerged. "Your child still could get COVID, but they'll be less sick," she said.

"Prevention is really the way to go," Hayley Altman Gans, MD, a professor of pediatrics at Stanford University Medical Center, and a member of the FDA advisory panel that voted on Wednesday, pointed out during the meeting. Not only are the options for treating young kids with COVID very limited, the immune response from vaccination versus COVID infection is different. With infection comes viral replication and tissue invasion and damage, said Dr. Gans. "Getting an immune response without that should be an option for individuals so that they don't have to suffer from the actual viral disease."

Safety and Side Effects

Overall, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were well tolerated, said Dr. Nayak, who was involved in clinical trials of each vaccine."For both vaccines, we saw in kids, who can describe it, injection site pain, and that's something that you definitely can expect. That was the most commonly reported adverse event," she said.

"Rates of fever were a little bit higher in these younger kids, although high fever was rare," Dr, Nayak added. And while it's possible that your child may spike a fever after getting a shot, Dr. Schaffner said these vaccines don't produce any more fever, by and large, than other childhood vaccines.

Myocarditis, a heart-related side effect seen in rare instances in young adults and late adolescents, especially males, was not observed in infants or children in the vaccine trials. And because "the risk goes down" with age, it's anticipated that such events will be "even less of a problem" in this younger age group, Dr. Schaffner explained.

"The important thing," says Dr. Nayak, "is that the vaccines have been shown in this age group to be safe. And COVID occasionally can be a severe disease even in younger children."

What's the Demand for Kids' COVID Shots?

A Kaiser Family Foundation survey in April suggests that there may be an initial surge in demand, with about one in five parents of children under 5 saying they plan to get their kids vaxxed "right away."

Thirty-eight percent want to wait and see how other young children fare before getting their own child vaccinated.

The survey also revealed significant vaccine reluctance: Twenty-seven percent said they will "definitely not" get their child vaccinated, and another 11% said they'd do so only if school or daycare required it.

Where to Get Kids' COVID Shots

Depending on where you live, your local pharmacy may or may not be authorized under state law to administer the shots to young children. Pharmacists are likely to play a substantially lesser role in vaccinating the very youngest children than they did adults and adolescents, said Dr. Schaffner.

Doctors say your best bet is to contact your family practitioner or pediatrician's office.Some state health departments and local clinics are preparing to help get shots in arms, Dr. Schaffner added.

Bottom line: Dr. Nayak said the vaccines may provide parents some peace of mind knowing their child has some protection. "In terms of social interaction, in terms of getting their kids out and about and back into activities, especially for parents and daycare, I think this could be a game changer."