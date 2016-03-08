Bold and Bright Workout Clothes for When You're Sick of Basic Black

With temperatures warming up, now is the time to add some bold and colorful athleisure attire to your wardrobe. Wearing fun colors helpsÂ motivate you to go outside andÂ get moving, plus it may help brighten your mood. Here are 9 of our favorite vibrant athleisure pieces to rock this spring and beyond.

Saucony Jazz Originals ($40; zappos.com)

These retro kicks are not only lively, they're also super comfy. And at a killer price,Â you couldÂ score a few pairs in different hues.

Patagonia Re-Tool Vest ($109; zappos.com)

With temperatures still a bit chilly, you'll want an added layer for morning walks or when you're out running errands.

Photo: zappos.com

Om OdysseyÂ Tank ($54; athleta.com)

From yoga to lunch, this top will take you wherever your day ends up with its flattering shape and cheerful tint.

Photo: athleta.com

Division Performance Capri ($98; bandier.com)

Running out the door in the AM? These colorblock pants look great paired with a v-neck when you need a quick outfitâand, obviously, with an activewear top when it's time to get sweaty.

Photo: bandier.com

Power Shape Sports Bra ($15; target.com)

Keep the girls looking and feeling good with a bra that provides medium support. The bra features a stylish keyhole back, and is available in 14 colors.

Photo: target.com

Luna Convertible Tie Tee ($42; nordstrom.com)

Tie it up for a more fitted look or keep it looseâeither way, this top has a soothing purple hue that will have you saying "omm" in no time.

Photo: nordstrom.com

Pounce Hoodie ($45; marika.com)

Trust us, this will be your new go-to hoodie. The hemline goes a little longer in the back for a more covered fit and it has added thumb holes for when you want to get cozy.

Photo: marika.com

Long Sleeve Shirt ($25; target.com)

Sweat-wicking fabric and a sexy dip in the back letÂ you throwÂ this topÂ on after a tough HIIT class and head straight out for happy hour with your friends.

Photo: target.com

High Rise Quest Chaturanga Capri ($64; athleta.com)

Black doesn't have to be your only basicâtry a bold, bright pantÂ in a solid, and depending on your mood, pair it with another eye-catching piece, or tone it down with a black top.

Photo: athleta.com