Can Pharmacies Refuse to Fill Abortion Pill Prescriptions?

The overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that guaranteed the right to an abortion on a federal level, has come with a lot of changes and questions about reproductive rights in America. Now, it's up to states to make their own rules about abortion access.

But, even in states where abortion is legal, there are reports of pharmacists refusing to fill prescriptions for people who have a prescription for a drug that could end a pregnancy. With that, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has issued guidance to about 60,000 pharmacies across the country "reminding them of their obligations under federal civil rights laws," according to an HHS press release.

The guidance stated that, as recipients of federal financial assistance, like Medicare and Medicaid payments, pharmacies are forbidden under federal law from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, and disability in their programs and activities.

This, HHS said, includes supplying prescribed medications, determining how suitable prescribed medications are for a patient, and advising patients about prescribed medications and how to take them.

"We are committed to ensuring that everyone can access health care, free of discrimination," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the press release. "This includes access to prescription medications for reproductive health and other types of care."

You probably have a lot of questions right now about what rights you do and don't have when it comes to getting certain prescriptions filled. Here's what you need to know.

What pharmacies must adhere to federal civil rights laws?

Pharmacies that receive federal financial assistance, including Medicare and Medicaid payments, are subject to federal civil rights laws, the guidance says. And, again, they can't discriminate against you based on your sex, race, color, national origin, age, and disability.

"The law that's at issue here is Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act," Michelle Banker, Director of Reproductive Rights and Health Litigation with the National Women's Law Center, told Health. "It's the first federal law to broadly prohibit sex discrimination in healthcare."

However, pharmacies that don't receive federal assistance are not subject to this particular legal statute.

What constitutes discrimination?

Anything that discriminates against you based on your sex, race, color, national origin, age, and disability, is considered discrimination under federal law, the guidance said.

In fact, the guidance gave a few examples of how this discrimination could look in the real world, including:

A person having a prescription for an emergency contraception to keep them from becoming pregnant after sexual assault and a pharmacy refusing to fill that prescription while selling other contraceptives like condoms

A pharmacy refusing to stock or fill a prescription for methotrexate, a drug that can help with symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis but could also potentially end a pregnancy

A pharmacy refusing to fill a person who has suffered a first-trimester miscarriage's prescription for mifepristone followed by treatment with misoprostol to help with the passing of the miscarriage because the medications can be used for terminating a pregnancy

Can a pharmacist refuse to dispense Plan B?

Plan B One-Step, in case you're not familiar with it, is a form of emergency contraception that contains the hormone levonorgestrel which can prevent ovulation, block fertilization, or keep a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus.

Taking Plan B is not getting an abortion—it's a form of contraception, Lauren Streicher, MD, an associate professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, told Health.

But, under federal law, Banker said that a pharmacy that "otherwise provides comprehensive prescription drug offerings for contraception" like condoms or barrier methods "cannot refuse to provide Plan B" to customers. "That would constitute sex discrimination," she added.

What could potentially happen, though, is a particular pharmacist will refuse to dispense the medication but the store itself. "There are pharmacists who will refuse to fill Plan B and/or birth control because of personal and/or religious reasons," Jamie Alan, PhD, associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University, told Health. Walgreens even said in a recent tweet that their company policy "allows pharmacists to step away from filling a prescription for which they have a moral objection." But, the company added, "at the same time, they are also required to refer the prescription to another pharmacist or manager on duty to meet the patient's needs in a timely manner."

Can a pharmacy refuse to dispense birth control?

Possibly. If a pharmacy dispenses zero forms of birth control (meaning, they don't sell condoms, other barrier methods, spermicide, etc), then there's a chance they could refuse to dispense birth control. But, if they sell anything that is used as contraception, "they cannot refuse to dispense birth control without running afoul of section 1157," Banker said.

What options do you have if you feel like you've been discriminated against by a pharmacist?

If you run into this—and there are reports surfacing online of people who have—Alan said you should "absolutely" try another pharmacist or pharmacy, even though it requires extra time and legwork on your end. "If a pharmacist refuses to fill, they should, at a minimum, recommend another pharmacist or pharmacy who will fill the prescription for you," she said.

It's important to point out that, unfortunately, your doctor can't really do anything to help. "As a doctor, you can write a prescription, but we don't carry these drugs in the office," Dr. Streicher said. There's a chance your doctor may be aware of pharmacies in your area that are less likely to try to pull this kind of move, she said, but it's not a guarantee.

Once you're able to get your prescription, Banker recommends filing a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights at (800) 368-1019 or OCRMail@hhs.gov. (You can also file a complaint online here.)

"I would encourage folks to raise a complaint if this happens to them to make the administration aware of what is happening," Banker said. You also have the federal right to bring a lawsuit against the pharmacy if they don't comply with the law, she said. (You can contact an organization like National Women's Law Center for help and next steps, if you decide to go that route.)

"It's so horrifying and egregious that this is happening," Dr. Streicher said.

But Banker stresses that you have to make sure you take care of yourself first. "You can't force the pharmacy to follow the law," she said. "In those situations, people may have to go to another pharmacy or they may not get the care that they need—and they'll have to suffer the consequences of that."