Breast Cancer Stress: Twice as Common in Long-Term Survivors

It’s no surprise that getting through cancer is stressful. There are worries galore that the disease will come back, not to mention all the physical and social changes due to treatment with drugs, radiation, or surgery.

But now a new study suggests that psychological distress—even years later—is almost twice as common among cancer survivors as those untouched by the disease.

The study, released Tuesday in Boston at the annual meeting of the American Society for Therapeutic Radiation and Oncology, included 4,712 Americans diagnosed with cancer five or more years earlier, the majority of whom had breast cancer. Another 126,841 people who didn't have cancer were polled as well.

It didn't matter how many years had gone by; the survivors were about twice as likely to say they felt nervous, hopeless, worthless, or that "everything was an effort."

What to do about all this stress? Researchers at the Harvard Radiation Oncology Program at Harvard Medical School recommend incorporating “quick, low-cost psychological screening tests” into cancer survivors’ follow-up visits.

Here's some other advice Health.com has collected from experts in the field:

By Sally Chew