Anorexia Survivor Shares Transformation Photos to Inspire Body Confidence

Connie's battle with Anorexia Connie is proud of her body after anorexia, and social media is helping her recovery. via BBC Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire See more on BBC One at 7:30pm on Monday.

Now, after three hospitalizations in nine years and living with anorexia for more than a decade, the U.K. resident is sharing her recovery, documenting how she went from being told she had just weeks to live to learning to love herself and her body.

“When I was 13 I really struggled talking about my problems, to the point where I didn’t say anything for six months because I didn’t want to talk about what was going on,” she said in the BBC interview. “The only thing I said was, ‘I’m fine.’“

She’s speaking up now, with before-and-after transformations, unfiltered pictures of herself, and captions expressing her feelings about mental illness and self-love. “Not everyone has to look like a Victoria’s Secret model all the time,” said Inglis, who frequently uses the hashtag #positivebeatsperfect.