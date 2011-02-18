Grandmother Gives Birth to Own Grandson, Anti-Energy Drinks, and What Really Happened to Serene Branson

- Surrogacy is a hotly debated and sometimes uncomfortable topic to begin with. But this family has taken the practice to a new level: The grandmother carried and gave birth to her own grandson. [TIME Healthland]
- Speaking of giving birth, today is the ideal date to conceive if you're hoping for the stork to make a special delivery on 11/11/11—a date believed to bring luck. [LilSugar]
- Now that Four Loko has been dialed back, a new wave of bizarre beverages has hit the market: anti-energy drinks. A number of these "relaxation in a can" concoctions are laced with heavy sedatives or even marijuana, though. [CNN]
- It appears that Serene Branson—the CBS reporter who severely fumbled in her live Grammy coverage—suffered a complex migraine, a headache so bad it can cause weakness, loss of vision, and difficulty speaking, but thankfully does not have long-term effects. [People]
- Botox injections are the fastest-growing cosmetic procedure in the industry—and 88% of people going in for a touch-up are women. But the possible side effects are flat-out not pretty. [Betty Confidential]
- As if you needed another reason to stay well away from trans fats, a recent study found that the people who consume large amounts (typically found in baked goods and fast food) were nearly 50% more likely to suffer from depression than their healthy-eating peers. [dailySpark]
- Cauliflower is one of winter's most underrated superstar veggies. Try these 5 tasty ways to use this cousin of broccoli and kale. [FitSugar]
- We hate to say it, but we saw this one coming. A woman is suing the makers of Skechers ShapeUp shoes, claiming they caused stress fractures in her hips. Ditch the gimmicky exercise fads, people! [That'sFit]