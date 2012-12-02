25 Worst Hospitals in the U.S. Is Yours On the List?

A new report on hospital performance in terms of infection rates, medical error, injuries, and medication misfires finds that four of the worst offenders are in Chicago, while Massachusetts medical centers rate best. Hospital errors are responsible for 180,000 deaths per year, and 400 per day.

Amy O&#039;Connor
December 02, 2012

The report was issued by Leapfrog, a coalition of public and private purchasers of health insurance benefits. The group recently updated its June list of poor-performing hospitals, giving D and F grades to those that represent "the most hazardous environments for patients in need of care."

Perhaps the biggest name among the 25 hospitals flunked by Leapfrog is the University of California Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. In response to the Leapfrog grade, the academic medical center told Medscape that UCLA's mission of delivering "the safest, highest quality, cutting-edge care" is reflected in numerous rankings and reports.

Regardless, one doesn't want to find themselves at one of the worst -performing hospitals in the country until they clean up their act. Here's the list:

  1. Wiregrass Medical Center, Geneva, Alabama

  2. Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, Hollister, California

  3. Palo Verde Hospital, Blythe, California

  4. University of California Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, California

  5. Western Medical Center Anaheim, Anaheim, California

  6. Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Albany, Georgia

  7. Madison Memorial Hospital, Rexburg, Idaho

  8. Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois

  9. Jersey Community Hospital, Jerseyville, Illinois

  10. Loretto Hospital, Chicago, Illinois

  11. Norwegian American Hospital, Chicago, Illinois

  12. Roseland Community Hospital, Chicago, Illinois

  13. Daviess Community Hospital, Washington, Indiana

  14. Richardson Medical Center, Rayville, Louisiana

  15. Texas County Memorial Hospital, Houston, Missouri

  16. Holy Rosary Medical Center, Ontario, Oregon

  17. Clarendon Memorial Hospital, Manning, South Carolina

  18. Wallace Thomson Hospital, Union, South Carolina

  19. Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville, Beeville, Texas

  20. Gulf Coast Medical Center, Wharton, Texas

  21. Renaissance Hospital, Houston, Texas

  22. Renaissance Hospital Dallas, Dallas, Texas

  23. Renaissance Hospital Terrell, Terrell, Texas

  24. Buchanan General Hospital, Grundy, Virginia

  25. Valley General Hospital, Monroe, Washington

