25 Worst Hospitals in the U.S. Is Yours On the List?

A new report on hospital performance in terms of infection rates, medical error, injuries, and medication misfires finds that four of the worst offenders are in Chicago, while Massachusetts medical centers rate best. Hospital errors are responsible for 180,000 deaths per year, and 400 per day.

The report was issued by Leapfrog, a coalition of public and private purchasers of health insurance benefits. The group recently updated its June list of poor-performing hospitals, giving D and F grades to those that represent "the most hazardous environments for patients in need of care."

Perhaps the biggest name among the 25 hospitals flunked by Leapfrog is the University of California Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. In response to the Leapfrog grade, the academic medical center told Medscape that UCLA's mission of delivering "the safest, highest quality, cutting-edge care" is reflected in numerous rankings and reports.

Regardless, one doesn't want to find themselves at one of the worst -performing hospitals in the country until they clean up their act. Here's the list: