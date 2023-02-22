It doesn’t matter if you’re going on a long training run or a short jog around the neighborhood—it only takes a split-second injury to derail your plans. But finding the right-fitting running shoe can decrease the likelihood and seriousness of your injury—which isn’t easy for runners who need extra arch support.

To help with this particular challenge that certain runners face, we spoke with podiatrists and reviewed many different pairs and revealed our top pick for best running shoes with arch support of 2023 for women: the New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 880v12—which just happens to be on sale right now for 22% off. For a limited time, you can save $30 on New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 880v12 Running Shoes at Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon. Available in eight different colors,14 sizes, and three widths, this neutral running shoe is made with a perforated, breathable toe box.

To buy: New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X 880v12 Running Shoes, $105 (was $135); dickssportinggoods.com, amazon.com



It also has a dual-layer midsole construction, a blown rubber outsole for durability, top-bed foam, cushioning, and underfoot Fresh Foam X, making it a durable shoe built to last, that allows you to run comfortably for long periods. Jacob Hascalovici, MD, PhD, chief medical officer and pain specialist at Clearing, a chronic pain telehealth platform, previously explained that shoes with arch support like this can help you avoid common injuries like tendonitis or shin splints by subtly correcting gait issues.

According to Bruce Pinker, DPM, board-certified podiatrist and foot and ankle surgeon, most running shoes—like the New Balance Fresh Foam—have mesh in the toe box to allow for air exchange, which helps to prevent your feet from sweating. This feature can help you avoid conditions such as athlete’s foot, toenail fungus, and plantar warts.

Half the battle with running is making sure you're wearing the correct shoes, so if high arches are in your foot profile, now's the time to scoop up these highly rated sneakers.

