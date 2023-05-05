Most moms are probably dreaming of just a few simple things for the perfect Mother’s Day gift: some alone time, a hot cup of coffee to drink in peace, and if they’re lucky, a no-strings-attached massage.

The American Massage Therapy Association explains that the benefits of massage include everything from stress reduction to lowered pain levels to even improved heart health and sleep. And while not every mom will have the funds, time, or access to be treated to a professional massage, the popular Nekteck Neck and Back Massager with heating capabilities will come very close to the real thing–and it’s on sale for nearly 50% off.

Amazon

To buy: Nekteck Neck and Back Massager $37 (was $70); amazon.com

The way the massager works is simple: you plug it in and drape it over your shoulder. A six-foot-long power cord is included so you shouldn’t have any trouble using it in a favorite location of your choice, whether that’s a chair, couch, or in bed. It even comes with a car adapter so you can use the massager when you’re on break, during lunch, or at those endless kids’ sports practices.

You can then sit back and let the massaging treads do the work in relieving your achy shoulders or you can place your arms through the straps to help position the massager exactly where you need the kinks worked out.

I personally own this massager and love it so much I use it almost every single day—and I even bought my own mom one for Christmas. I love that you can adjust the pressure and intensity just by pulling on the arm straps. If you want a more intense massage, pull the straps to hug the massager into your body more; if you want more gentle pressure, loosen your grip or take your arms out altogether.

The eight massaging heads move clockwise or counterclockwise and are designed to hit specific acupuncture points in your neck. They’ll also automatically switch directions after each massage cycle, so you get a variety of massage therapy.

Each massage cycle lasts 15 minutes, but you can power the unit on or off with the button on the arm strap. From the same button console, you can also turn the heat mode on, which can be used simultaneously with the massage.

Clearly I’m not the only fan of this self-care device, seeing as the Nekteck Neck and Back Massager has over 37,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer commented that the “quality and feel are excellent” while another shared that the massager was a “game-changer” in helping to relieve chronic shoulder pain after years of suffering and that they can finally “sleep again.”

Amazon

While most shoppers reviewed after using the massager primarily on their upper back and shoulder area, a few also noted that the massager is also effective on other parts of the body too, such as feet or sore hamstrings. “I absolutely love this massager,” wrote one such reviewer. “Right now I have a broken sacrum and it has been a lifesaver on my back and legs.”

Another raved “This massager feels like a human is massaging you, it really loosens neck tension making you feel extra relaxed.” And isn’t that what every mom deserves on Mother’s Day and every day?