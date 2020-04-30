The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star was inspired by a meditation that's all about compassion and love.

You don't need to be a free-spirited yoga guru to practice meditation—and Jane Levy is proof. The 30-year-old actress, best known for her role as Tessa Altman in ABC's Suburgatory, shared the meditation-inspired mantra she relies on to stay cool and collected, something everyone could use right now.

"I'm not spiritually awakened, nor am I chill, nor am I peaceful. I am a neurotic mess of a human being with lots of feelings," Levy tells Health. "But I’ve been taking this guided meditation course through this meditation teacher Jack Kornfield. He has a love and compassion meditation that I listen to when I need to calm down, and it goes like this: 'May I be filled with love and compassion, may my heart be at ease, may I be well in body and spirit, may I be happy and free.'"

Levy has adopted this as her mantra, and it's helped her with everything from falling asleep at night to giving her the confidence to take on a starring role in the NBC show Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. She encourages others to repeat the mantra when they're nervous or anxious.

Most importantly, it's a reminder that a little bit of kindness can go a long way. "It’s all about being kind to yourself and others, and that’s the key to happiness," says Levy.

