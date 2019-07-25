Back in June, Selma Blair shared a now-deleted photo of her 7-year-old son, Arthur, shaving her head on Instagram. Now, Blair's giving the world their first look at her newly shaven head—and revealing details on a new multiple sclerosis treatment she just finished up.

In an Instagram post shared Thursday, Blair, 47, is shown posing in what looks like a hospital room next to her Alinker Walking Bike. Her head is completely shaved and she has a blue bandage wrapped around her right forearm. "Today is a banner day," Blair wrote in the Instagram caption. "I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do."

While Blair doesn't say the exact MS treatment she underwent, she said the journey had been "a process. And will continue to be one." In the comments section, Blair mentioned that she "had to fight and research to do this protocol." Blair also revealed that the MS treatment left her "immunocompromised for [the] next three months at least." She jokingly added that that means "no kisses please," and used the hashtags "#newimmunesystem #whodis."

Just FYI: According to the National Cancer Institute, when someone is immunocompromised, it means they essentially have a weakened immune system and a reduced ability to fight infections and other diseases—which is why any close contact, like kissing, could be dangerous right now for Blair. Again, it's unknown what kind of treatment Blair underwent. But according to the NCI, people can become immunocompromised through "certain medicines or treatments, such as anticancer drugs, radiation therapy, and stem cell or organ transplant."

Blair may also have hinted as to why she kept this MS treatment a secret: "I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space," she wrote, but added that "we got through brilliantly." In the comments section, Blair did say that she is "excited to share this journey when I am ready," but that "now, I have recovery."

Blair ended her new post by saying that this treatment and discharge was "the best gift I could give to Arthur" on his birthday. Our thoughts are with Blair and her entire family as she goes through this recovery process.

