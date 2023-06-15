Personalized mRNA Vaccines Could Significantly Reduce Risk of Melanoma Relapse

Moderna and Merck recently finished a phase 2 trial for personalized mRNA vaccines for melanoma patients.

The vaccine uses genetic material from a person’s tumor to develop a personalized vaccine that teaches a person’s immune system to identify cells that match that tumor, attacking those cells before they have a chance to grow.

Experts note that this vaccine technology has the potential to make a groundbreaking impact on cancer patient care.

A vaccine uniquely tailored to a person’s tumor has been found to drastically reduce melanoma recurrence.

This style of treatment was developed by Moderna and Merck and combines a personalized mRNA vaccine with an immunotherapy pembrolizumab (Keytruda), which prevents cancer cells from hiding in the body. The latest drug trial results were presented in April at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Orlando, and phase 3 trials are slated to begin this summer.

“The mRNA cancer vaccine is a very different approach than the most common form of cancer immunotherapy, which uses antibodies to activate immune cells,” said Ravi K. Amaravadi, MD, associate director of Translational Research at Penn Medicine’s Abramson Cancer Center, who is not involved with the trial.

“In the new vaccine strategy, the genetic sequence from each patient’s tumor is used to create a strip of mRNA that produces cancer-specific proteins in cells and alerts the patient’s immune system about the melanoma.”

Treating a Unique Case of Melanoma, Every Time

Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer and rates in the United States have been rising steadily over the past few decades.

Although preventable risk factors definitely contribute to melanoma, including sun exposure and smoking, many of the risk factors for melanoma are inherited. Family history of melanoma, having a lot of moles, being male, aging, and having fair skin, freckles, and light hair, all put a person at higher risk for melanoma.

Depending on what stage the cancer is in when it’s caught, treatment may involve radiation, immunotherapies, or chemotherapy; surgery to remove the tumor is necessary no matter what stage it’s caught in.

In advanced stages of the disease, when a melanoma tumor has been removed, microscopic bits of circulating cells often remain.

“Even with surgery, there is a risk of relapse with certain stages of melanoma,” Dr. Amaravadi said.

That’s where the mRNA vaccine comes into play.

The vaccine uses genetic material from a person’s tumor to develop a personalized vaccine that teaches a person’s immune system, specifically their T-cells, to identify cells that match that tumor, attacking them before they have a chance to grow.

This means the vaccines don’t prevent a first-time occurrence of melanoma—you need to have a tumor to base the personalized vaccine on.

Each vaccine takes about six to eight weeks to make once the tumor material is sent to the lab. Once completed, a vaccine can teach a person’s immune system to recognize as many as 34 neoantigens, new proteins that form on cancer cells when specific mutations occur in tumor DNA, that are unique to their tumor.

Looking Toward the Phase 3 Trial

In the phase 2B trial, half the participants received up to 9 doses of the mRNA-4157 vaccine every 21 days, in addition to the immunotherapy. The other half only received immunotherapy. Cancer recurred within 18 months in about 21% of patients treated with the combination therapy, compared with 38% for those who received only the immunotherapy.

The melanoma-specific vaccine is being tested in people who have at least stage IIB melanoma, meaning there’s a high risk of relapse. Stage III patients, for example, which Dr. Amaravadi said will be the most common group of patients that would receive the treatment, have a 50% chance of relapse after surgery when treated with immunotherapy alone. People who have stage IIB or stage IIC melanoma have at least a 30% chance of relapse.

If the phase 3 trial produces positive results and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the therapy, “this large group of melanoma patients could be treated as the standard of care with the vaccine and immunotherapy,” he said.

Even with its expedited status with the FDA, it will likely be at least three years before the vaccine would be approved for widespread use in melanoma patients.

Jeffrey S. Weber, MD, PhD, medical oncologist and deputy director of New York University’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, and principal investigator for the clinical trials, said melanoma is the ideal cancer to test the cancer therapy in first.

If a phase 3 trial proves the treatment is successful, the milestone would open the door for mRNA-based personalized therapies to be explored in a number of different cancers.

“It’s not going to cure all cancers but I think it will provide serious incremental progress across oncology,” Dr. Weber, who has done consulting work for Merck and Moderna, told Health. “Every cancer that can generate neoantigens will be fair game, which is most cancers.”

