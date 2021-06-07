Nearly 30 million adults under age 65 in the US don't have health insurance. Uninsured adults are more likely to skip out on preventive services because they don't have affordable options or a regular care provider, according to Kaiser Family Foundation research. People without health coverage are also more likely to land in the hospital for health issues that could have been avoided through routine and preventive care. And because of these disparities, when hospitalized, the uninsured have higher mortality rates than those who have coverage.