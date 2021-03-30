Prescription drugs are expensive. A 2018 study by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development tracking pharmaceutical spending found that on average, Americans spend $1,200 on prescription drugs every year—higher than any other developed country in the world. Especially during a pandemic, finding ways to save money on prescription drugs has never been more important.

According to reporting by Insider on pharmacy delivery services, the cost of getting your prescription delivered from a traditional retail pharmacy within 1-2 days or overnight can add between $10 to $20 dollars to your bill. While sometimes retail pharmacies do offer free shipping, it can sometimes take up to two weeks to get to you. Plus, waiting in long lines at the pharmacy is even less appealing in today's times. So what's the solution?

Well, universal health care and more affordable drug prices. But until then, here are some of the fastest and most affordable prescription delivery apps out there that will deliver right to your door for free—so you save money and get the medication you need.

TK-Prescription-Delivery-Apps-That-Will-Save-You-Money-GettyImages-1225264754 Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

Capsule

This app offers free, same-day contactless delivery, and pharmacists you can call or text—all with your usual insurance copay and no extra costs. Capsule also coordinates your refills with your doctor, and even talks to your insurance company about copays, so all you really have to deal with is picking a delivery time that works best for you. Capsule works with all major insurance plans, including Managed Medicaid and Medicare Part D. Right now, Capsule only delivers in select cities, but is planning on expanding to others. There is a waitlist you can join to know when Capsule is available in your area. Download Capsule here (Apple, Google Play).

CVS App

CVS offers free prescription delivery through its app. Just download the CVS app, and fill your prescription. Once you get a notification in the app that your prescription is ready, you can choose free 1-2 day delivery. The CVS app also gives you an option to enroll in auto-delivery to have any repeat prescriptions delivered. Add any essentials you need to your order through the app and those will be delivered along with your prescription. Download the CVS app here (Apple, Google Play).

Medly

Founded by second-generation pharmacy owners, Medly is an online pharmacy that offers free same-day delivery on your prescriptions, no matter what type of medication it is. Just tell your doctor that Medly is your pharmacy and then download the app to schedule your delivery. Medly has pharmacists that are available 7 days a week via call or text (in 12 different languages) to answer any questions you may have. Medly also works to reduce the cost of your medication by researching discounts for you. Download the app to pay your copay, track your deliveries, or contact the Medly team. Although the Medly app is currently only available for iPhone users, you can still schedule your deliveries through call or text. Right now, Medly delivers in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Philadelphia, and Baltimore—but their website promises more locations coming soon across the country. Download Medly here (Apple).

NowRx

NowRx is a local pharmacy that offers free same-day delivery on prescriptions for those in select cities in California and Arizona (you can suggest locations on their website). The app even offers one hour delivery for $5. The app allows you to manage medications for multiple family members, and even has a video chat feature where you can talk to a pharmacist. NowRx will automatically find and apply coupons to lower the cost of your medication, and offers price matching if you find a cheaper option somewhere else. Download NowRx here (Apple, Google Play).

Nurx