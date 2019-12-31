Misdiagnosed

Doctors Completely Missed My Brain Swelling and Sent Me to a Mental Health Facility for Schizophrenia Instead
It all started with a finger twitch.
For 6 Years, Doctors Kept Telling Me I Had PMS—but It Turned Out to Be Brain Cancer
Karissa Ostheimer, 34, regularly experienced brief yet terrifying episodes that left her frozen and unable to speak. But only when she had one behind the wheel and crashed her car did doctors consider they could be related to something far more serious than her period.
My Doctor Dismissed My MS Symptoms as 'Stress'—Even Though My Body Was Going Numb
At 22 years old, when Ashley Ringstaff first went to the doctor complaining of numbness on her face, she had two young boys and was studying getting her degree. Her doctor prescribed her medication for stress and sent her on her way. It took over a year for her to be diagnosed with MS.
Doctors Dismissed the Lump on My Neck as a ‘Swollen Lymph Node’ for 5 Years—but It Turned Out to Be Cancer
During her first year of medical school, Diana Cejas went to the doctor because she found a lump on her neck. She was told it was "nothing to worry about" and that antibiotics would take care of it.
This Woman Refused to Leave the Hospital Until Doctors Properly Diagnosed Her Terrible Pelvic Pain
"You have to help me, something is very wrong," she begged the third ER doctor she saw. He listened to her and did the right tests, and a much more serious diagnosis emerged.
A Doctor Told This New Mom to Lose Weight—but It Turned Out She Had Cancer
Jen Curran, 38, isn't the first woman to bring troubling symptoms to a doctor's attention and have them wrongly dismissed as weight-related. Here's how to help make sure this doesn't happen to you.
When This Woman Went to Her Doctor With Lyme Disease Symptoms, She Was Told She Should “Try Meditation”
At a specialist's office, Katie Wood, 37, explained she felt very unwell and believed it was related to a tick bite months earlier. "He looked me up and down and replied, 'You don't look unwell,'" she recalls.
If It Looks Like a Miscarriage, It Usually Is. For Me, It Wasn't—I Was Still Pregnant
I'd been diagnosed with a miscarriage—yet here I was, two weeks later, finding out that I was still pregnant.
Doctors Kept Dismissing My Back Pain—Until I Was Finally Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer
One doctor insisted Tori Geib's pain was caused by depression; another brushed it off as work stress. Then the truth emerged: She had stage 4 breast cancer that had spread to her spine.
My Vagina Felt Like It Was on Fire for a Year—but Doctors Kept Telling Me It Was Just a Yeast Infection
A gut feeling told Ashley Collins, 27, that the pelvic pain and burning that took over her daily life and made sex hurt was caused by something other than what her many doctors believed.