Your Best Gyno Visit Ever

Admit it: You're tempted to skip your OB-GYN appointment this year. Nobody relishes being poked and prodded in sensitive spots, even in the name of preventive medicine. But you need your annual visit to be sure you're healthy down there (and to get a clinical breast exam), whether you're planning to have a baby or entering menopause.



We're not asking you to jump for joy at the thought of a

pelvic exam—just to read the info we've gathered here, so it'll all go more smoothly.