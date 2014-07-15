You Won't Believe Why Chrissy Teigen Was Fired From a Modeling Job

RELATED

Chrissy Teigen is known for her supermodel looks, her witty tweets, and her delightfully personal food blog So Delushious. Now the wife of singer John Legend revealed something pretty surprising: she was once fired from a modeling job with a major retailer because she was—get this—fat.

In a behind-the-scenes video with DuJour magazine, she opens up about how the popular chain Forever 21 fired her from a shoot, though she doesn't say when it happened. “They booked me directly when I was much younger. I showed up on set and they asked me if they could take a photo," says Teigen, 28. "And they shoot that photo off to my agency, who then calls me as I’m sitting in the make-up chair, and they say, ‘You need to leave right now. They just said you are fat and you need to come get your measurements taken.’”

Given that run-in with body criticism, it's no wonder Teigen told DuJour that she doesn't like talking about health, diet, and fitness. "That kind of stuff is very private to me, because I feel like when I do end up sharing things like that, maybe it doesn’t work for everybody and everyone has their own opinions," says the 2014 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl. "So I actually hold things like that pretty close.”

