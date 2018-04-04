7 Women Who Are Embracing Their Facial Hair to Prove a Point About Beauty Standards

Female beauty standards have evolved a lot recently. But one stigma continues to endure: facial hair. While it's totally normal to have a little or even a lot of fuzz on your chin, upper lip, or between your brows, most women still opt to hide or get rid of it by shaving, waxing, plucking, or bleaching. Yet increasing numbers of women are rebelling against the hair removal norm and instead are proudly letting it grow out naturally.

The ladies behind this female facial hair movement are tired of all the time spent on maintenance, and they hope to spread a message about acceptance and self-love. Here's what they say about their “excess” facial hair and why they've put down their razors once and for all.

Sophia Hadjipanteli

"When you live in a world where the next best thing is just a scroll away, it can be really intimidating for people who have not entirely developed their self-confidence yet," the model told Health. "We end up hiding things online and only show what we think will have the best response. This is definitely a cycle I fell victim to until I started the #UnibrowMovement."

Nova Galaxia

Dyed my hair to match my beard. 💖 Been dealing with some health stuff but hope to make more videos soon! Posted by Nova the Bearded Babe on Thursday, February 22, 2018

“Women shouldn’t have to shave if they choose not to, but what about those of us who have way more hair than what is considered socially acceptable?” she wrote in a blog post for Graceless. “What about us women with dark, thick tummy and chest hair? What about us women who are fully capable of growing a big, bushy beard?”

Scarlett Costello

Preferred eyebrow half A post shared by @ scarlettcostello on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:54am PDT

“Preferred eyebrow half,” she captioned this fierce and proud image of her unibrow.

Shelly Riner

“I've always had a lot of dark, coarse hair all over my body: on my arms, my legs, my armpits, you name it,” she told Health. “I'm the type of person who generally doesn't care what others think of me, so making the choice to let my hair grow wasn't earth-shattering.”

Little Bear Schwarz

“Yes, I have a beard due to my polycystic [ovarian] syndrome,” she told Health. “But it’s not in and of itself deleterious to my health, nor is it a ‘mistake,’ a ‘joke,’ a ‘tragedy’ or a subversion TO or a detraction FROM my womanhood. On the contrary it is beautiful, natural, and the crowning glory OF my womanhood.”

J.D. Samson

“Before I was proud of my facial hair, I tried to mask it as much as possible,” Samson told Marie Claire last November. “I definitely took the advice of my mother and sister about when I was supposed to bleach it.”

Femina Flower

“Can i call myself super human if i have quite the cutest little nose hairs, a baby mustache surrounded by rather shaping facial hair (i swear its coming in nice), hella blemishes, and unplucked eyebrows that resemble those furry caterpillars we've always been afraid of having on our faces?” she captioned this Instagram photo.