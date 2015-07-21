Woman Who Lost Half Her Body Weight Shuts Down Haters

Simone Pretscherer lost half her body weight in less than a year. The 24-year-old New Zealand hairstylist overhauled her diet and replaced processed meals with whole foods, exercised regularly, and had gastric sleeve surgery to remove part of her stomach. She went from weighing about 372 pounds to about 182 pounds. Pretscherer made the changes to improve her health.

"I had no pressing health issues, but it was getting harder and harder to do day-to-day things," she wrote on her Facebook page. "Even bringing in the garbage bin up our very steep driveway was difficult and that's when it hit me that something needed to change."

Her story is amazing, and one similar to narratives praised on television shows like the Biggest Loser. But after she posted a photo announcing how much weight she lost, naysayers felt the need to chime in.

"I am officially half the person I was 11 months ago! From 169kg to 83.85kg, I can't even begin to explain in words what this accomplishment feels like," she wrote on Facebook.

"Sorry but that's not the same person ... One, where has the extra skin gone which you would have and two your [sic] hiding your face with phone. Sorry people but it's true," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter basically questioned her entire existence:

"Fake in every way, some people believe anything ... different hair colour, different eyebrow colour, different cheek bones and the list goes on," and added, "Show us 2 more pictures…before AND after with a clear visible face, and i 'might' believe u. should be no problem if thats u.."

Why are people so gross? In a courageous and transparent response, Pretscherer posted unedited before-and-after shots of herself, showing her loose skin and all.

"I don't no why but every single comment that called me out for being fake and a liar really bothered me far more than it should. I think it's because it took hours of crying and debating whether to share my story online and for others to see, posting the first picture online along with my weight for the world to see what the hardest thing I have ever done. Throughout my whole journey I have tried to be so honest about the whole experience and tell people it exactly as it's happened so to be called a fake hurt a lot. And then when it came to posting about my lose skin well that was equally as tough," she wrote.

Pretscherer doesn't have to prove anything to anyone, but she did so with class and a little humor. Plus, she looks freaking great.

Tonight I have @beccakfoster 25th! I always feel like a boss when I wear a jumpsuit haha My jumpsuit is @topshop_nz, bag, bangle and earrings are @asos and shoes are from @andreabianishoes. A photo posted by Journey To Health (@simone_anderson) on Jul 18, 2015 at 12:41am PDT

Since her post, Pretscherer has received hardly any negative comments and her fans even convinced her to start a fundraising page so they could help pay for her future skin removal surgery. The page has already raised over $2,000. Take that, haters.

