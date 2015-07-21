Woman Who Lost Half Her Body Weight Shuts Down Haters

Courtesy of MIMIchatter.com

Simone Pretscherer lost half her body weight in less than a year to improve her health. But after she posted a photo announcing how much weight she lost, naysayers felt the need to chime in.

Jessie Militare, MIMIchatter.com
July 21, 2015

 

Simone Pretscherer lost half her body weight in less than a year. The 24-year-old New Zealand hairstylist overhauled her diet and replaced processed meals with whole foods, exercised regularly, and had gastric sleeve surgery to remove part of her stomach. She went from weighing about 372 pounds to about 182 pounds. Pretscherer made the changes to improve her health.

"I had no pressing health issues, but it was getting harder and harder to do day-to-day things," she wrote on her Facebook page. "Even bringing in the garbage bin up our very steep driveway was difficult and that's when it hit me that something needed to change."

Her story is amazing, and one similar to narratives praised on television shows like the Biggest Loser. But after she posted a photo announcing how much weight she lost, naysayers felt the need to chime in.

"I am officially half the person I was 11 months ago! From 169kg to 83.85kg, I can't even begin to explain in words what this accomplishment feels like," she wrote on Facebook.

Photo: Courtesy of MIMI/ Instagram

"Sorry but that's not the same person ... One, where has the extra skin gone which you would have and two your [sic] hiding your face with phone. Sorry people but it's true," one commenter wrote.
Another commenter basically questioned her entire existence:

"Fake in every way, some people believe anything ... different hair colour, different eyebrow colour, different cheek bones and the list goes on," and added, "Show us 2 more pictures…before AND after with a clear visible face, and i 'might' believe u. should be no problem if thats u.."

Why are people so gross? In a courageous and transparent response, Pretscherer posted unedited before-and-after shots of herself, showing her loose skin and all.

"I don't no why but every single comment that called me out for being fake and a liar really bothered me far more than it should. I think it's because it took hours of crying and debating whether to share my story online and for others to see, posting the first picture online along with my weight for the world to see what the hardest thing I have ever done. Throughout my whole journey I have tried to be so honest about the whole experience and tell people it exactly as it's happened so to be called a fake hurt a lot. And then when it came to posting about my lose skin well that was equally as tough," she wrote.

I don't no why but every single comment that called me out for being fake and a liar really bothered me far more than it should. I think it's because it took hours of crying and debating whether to share my story online and for others to see, posting the first picture online along with my weight for the world to see what the hardest thing I have ever done. Throughout my whole journey I have tried to be so honest about the whole experience and tell people it exactly as it's happened so to be called a fake hurt a lot. And then when it came to posting about my lose skin well that was equally as tough. So here we go I hope this helps all the "non believers" - my face uncovered, yes my hair and eyebrows are a different colour as I'm going back to blonde, yes I have changed my phone from Samsung to apple and have moved house so the background has changed (it has been 11 months people, things change!), my skin colour varies in every single post as I get a spray tan once a week on a Thursday and often change the depth of the colour I get depending on what event I have that weekend, yes I have lose skin and stretch marks but I don't feel the need to show them in every single photo I post online, I have shared my excess skin picture before so if you had bothered to click on my page you would have seen it and as for my ears changing in appearance?! Well I can't see that haha so who the hell knows!!! Maybe weight changes ears lol. Hope this helps :D now lost 85.7 GO ME!

A photo posted by Journey To Health (@simone_anderson) on

Pretscherer doesn't have to prove anything to anyone, but she did so with class and a little humor. Plus, she looks freaking great.

Since her post, Pretscherer has received hardly any negative comments and her fans even convinced her to start a fundraising page so they could help pay for her future skin removal surgery. The page has already raised over $2,000. Take that, haters.

This story originally appeared on MIMIChatter.com
