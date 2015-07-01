Woman Born Without Arms Does More With Her Feet Than You Do With Your Hands

When you think of all that we do with our hands, it’s hard to imagine completing even the most basic day-to-day tasks without them.

But Jessica Cox, who was born without arms, isn’t letting her disability stop her from living life to the fullest. The 32-year-old wore prosthetic limbs as a child, but eventually decided that she preferred using her feet.

"There's nothing that can substitute the tactile ability of flesh and bone—and my feet have that ability," she recently told the Daily Mail. "Naturally people saw me not having arms as a limiting factor—but I was there to prove them wrong."

Check out four more inspiring facts about this amazing woman below.

She's a record breaker

According to an appearance on Inside Edition, she was once afraid of flying, a fear she overcame by becoming a pilot. As the first armless woman to earn a pilot's license, Cox was included in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2011.



She can probably beat you up

Cox has also become the first armless black belt in the American Tae Kwon Do Association, where she met her husband Patrick Chamberlain. Chamberlain recently told the Daily Mail about Cox: "She is unrelenting, positive, and unstoppable, and has opened my eyes to new possibilities since the day I met her."

She's a pretty good pianist

Currently, the Tucson, Arizona-based couple are learning to play the hit "Let It Go" from Frozen, she told the Daily Mail. Other things she uses her feet for: making her bed, using her phone, writing, applying makeup, and, of course, opening a beer bottle.

The only thing she has trouble with? Doing her hair, which hubby Chamberlain is happy to help with (#relationshipgoals).

She's coming to a town near you

Cox now has a career as a motivational speaker and mentor for disabled children and their families, and her documentary Right Footed, which follows her inspiring story, is currently touring film festivals and showings across the country.

