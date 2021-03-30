Model Winnie Harlow Rocks a String Bikini in New Instagram Pictures—And She Looks Confident AF

The 26-year-old shared in December that she had gained a bit of weight during the pandemic, and was trying to get back to her "goal" weight.

Winnie Harlow is truly living her best life right now.

The 26-year-old model just dropped a slew of photos on Instagram of herself in a gorgeous cross-tie bikini, while hanging out on what appears to be a yacht. "He call me big prrrrd 🦋🦈," she captioned one post.

"Shark migration 🦈🦈🦈," she wrote in another—both apparently while she was on vacation in Miami.

More than a few people noticed how amazing Harlow looks. "Me @ church rn 🤭 trynna hold in my scream of how hot you are, HAPPY SUNDAY TO YOU TOO MA'AM 😍," one wrote in the comments. "There she is," another said.

Harlow shared on her Instagram Stories in December that she's on a weight loss journey after joking about gaining a few pounds during the pandemic. "Y'all don't miss a thing calling me thiccy Winnie. I was, like, 118 pounds for Victoria's Secret [in 2018]," she shared, per E!. "I am now 141." She shared that her "goal" weight is about 125 pounds.

Harlow has been preaching about the importance of body positivity for years, and clearly she takes her own advice. The model has also made it very, very clear that she wants people to see her for more than her skin. Harlow has vitiligo, a disease that causes the loss of skin color in blotches, and she's been outspoken about being called a vitiligo "sufferer."

Harlow addressed the comments in an Instagram post in 2018. "PSA: I'm not a 'Vitiligo Sufferer.' I'm not a 'Vitiligo model,'" she wrote alongside an Evening Standard photo of her in a bikini that called her a "vitiligo sufferer" in the caption. "I am Winnie. I am a model. And i happen to have Vitiligo. Stop putting these titles on me or anyone else."

"I AM NOT SUFFERING! If anything I'm SUCCEEDING at showing people that their differences don't make them WHO they are!" she continued. "The only thing I'm suffering from are your headlines and the closed minds of humans who have one beauty standard locked into their minds when there are multiple standards of beauty! The beach was damn fine that day, nothing to suffer about!"

Clearly, nearly three years later, there's still nothing to suffer about for Harlow.